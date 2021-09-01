RECIPE: A back-pocket gazpacho recipe uses only pantry ingredients

Gazpacho is thought to have its origins in ancient Roman bread and olive oil soup; eventually, it made its way to southern Spain and, once tomatoes were brought to Europe, they started to be incorporated into the soup. This early tomato gazpacho contained little more than tomatoes, bread, garlic, olive oil and vinegar, but as it continued to be prepared and served, all manner of fresh, raw ingredients were added.

Now that tomato season is beginning to wane, it’s great to have a pantry version of gazpacho in your back pocket. Its mellow, rich flavor is different from the bright, zippy soup made from peak-season tomatoes, but that is by no means a bad thing. And you can make it any time of the year you’d like.