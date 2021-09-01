RECIPE: A back-pocket gazpacho recipe uses only pantry ingredients

There are seemingly countless versions of gazpacho — smooth or chunky, vegetable-filled or tomato-forward, fruity and sweet or rich and savory — and just about all of them are delicious.
Gazpacho is thought to have its origins in ancient Roman bread and olive oil soup; eventually, it made its way to southern Spain and, once tomatoes were brought to Europe, they started to be incorporated into the soup. This early tomato gazpacho contained little more than tomatoes, bread, garlic, olive oil and vinegar, but as it continued to be prepared and served, all manner of fresh, raw ingredients were added.
Now that tomato season is beginning to wane, it’s great to have a pantry version of gazpacho in your back pocket. Its mellow, rich flavor is different from the bright, zippy soup made from peak-season tomatoes, but that is by no means a bad thing. And you can make it any time of the year you’d like.
Simply blend together a can of whole peeled tomatoes (no need to purchase a fancy brand), a jar of roasted red peppers (with all of their canning liquid included), a clove of garlic, and olive oil-toasted bread. To finish, drizzle in vinegar and olive oil while the blender is running, which will emulsify the soup into a creamy, satisfying dish. Make sure to use a flavorful vinegar (I like sherry, but red wine will work as well) and robust, fruity olive oil — these ingredients really come through in the finished soup.
I like to top the soup with a bit of chopped Vidalia onion, cucumber and parsley, along with a drizzle of olive oil and a few more bits of toasted bread. But since this is a pantry recipe, stick to toppings that you’ve already got around the house; toasted nuts would be equally good, as would a few shavings of Parmesan. Feel free to play around.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 ounces white or sourdough bread, torn or sliced into 1-inch pieces
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes
- 1 (16-ounce) jar roasted red peppers
- 1 clove garlic, minced if not using a high-powered blender
- 3 tablespoons sherry or red wine vinegar, plus more to taste
- Salt
- On the side: Garnishes, such as cucumber, diced onion, and/or parsley
- Generously coat a small skillet with olive oil. Place over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the bread and toast, stirring often, until light golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Combine half of the toasted bread pieces with the tomatoes and their juice, the peppers and canning liquid, and the garlic in a blender, preferably a high-powered one.* Blend until smooth. With the blender running, add the vinegar, followed by 1/2 cup more olive oil, and continue to blend until smooth. Season to taste with salt and additional vinegar. Serve topped with the remaining toasted bread, desired garnishes, and a final drizzle of oil. Serves 4.
- * If you do not have a high-powered blender, you will need to blend the soup in two batches. Divide the ingredients in half, blend, and then transfer to a serving bowl.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 441 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 6 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 35 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 858 milligrams sodium.
