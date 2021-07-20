Try 5: Five places to try chilled soup in metro Atlanta

Caption Gazpacho usually is on the menu of Babette's Cafe from June to August. Courtesy of Babette's Cafe

Jang su Jang. If you’re looking for a heartier chilled soup, the traditional Korean dish mul naengmyeon will fill you up while cooling you down.

General Manager Stephen Cho said there are different versions of the dish, but Jang su Jang’s includes noodles made with arrowroot, and uses cold bone broth as its base.

Toppings include sliced cucumber, radish, Korean pear and brisket. Vinegar and spicy mustard are on the table, in case diners want some extra spice or acidity.

3645 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-475-9170, jangsujangatlanta.com

MetroFresh. Both locations offer a rotating list of more than 25 chilled vegetable and fruit soups during the summer months, serving two kinds each day.

One of the most popular options is the blueberry coconut lavender, which “is a little bit unusual, but people go crazy for it,” Executive Chef Bryan Kraatz said.

Frozen wild blueberries are mixed with full-fat coconut milk, a squeeze of honey and about a teaspoon and a half of dried French lavender flowers.

The combination is a hit, and the immersion blender leaves some small chunks of blueberries and gives the soup a consistency “a little thicker than a smoothie,” Kraatz said.

931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-724-0151; and 1360 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-2685. metrofreshatl.com

Petite Violette. Vichyssoise, a chilled French soup, is offered as a special every summer at Petite Violette, though the restaurant gets requests for it year-round.

“It’s one of those dishes that, maybe not a huge percentage of people love, but those who love it really want it and beg you for it,” said head chef and co-owner Anthony Gropp.

Making vichyssoise is a two-step process: The base is made first, with potatoes, leeks, vegetables, garlic, herbs and chicken stock. Once cooked, it’s blended almost to a puree, cooled, and then is mixed with cream and seasonings. Petite Violette makes its version with bacon, though the ingredient can be omitted for vegetarians.

You can find vichyssoise on Petite Violette’s menu this year from July 21 to Aug. 4.

2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

Souper Jenny. A rotating list of chilled fruit and vegetable soups is offered here, and changes frequently during the summer months.

“It’s very seasonal, and can change every day, depending on what we’re growing or what we source,” owner Jenny Levison said.

Popular soups include fresh chilled corn, yellow tomato and roasted grape gazpacho, though the variety Levison is loving right now is a chilled cucumber peach soup. Ingredients include fresh peaches and pineapple, peeled European cucumbers, jalapeno peppers, salt and pepper and a little bit of pineapple juice, to provide more liquid. If you like things a little herby, there’s the option to add cilantro and basil.

Locations in Roswell, Brookhaven, Buckhead, west Midtown and Decatur. souperjennyatl.com

Souper Jenny's Cucumber Peach Chilled Soup 6 peaches, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

2 long European cucumbers, peeled and chopped into 1/2 inch cubes

4 cups fresh pineapple, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

4 cups fresh pineapple juice With a hand blender, puree soup until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serves 4.

