Atlanta Orders In: The Chastain a dynamic addition to Buckhead area

A filling order of roasted chicken breast from the Chastain comes with a warm mushroom salad and a bonus chicken pot pie, capped with a hot biscuit.

The interconnectedness also includes the integral role that pastry chef Christian Castillo and his team play in the restaurant’s operation, as they whip up muffins, croissants and cinnamon rolls for the daytime counter-service cafe, plus breads and creative desserts (that’s no ordinary dark chocolate mousse) for the evening crowd. Since the Chastain’s debut in November, Grossman has been thrilled with the in-house bread and pastry program. “It’s surpassed all my expectations,” he said. “The reason is Christian.”

Executive chef and operating partner Christopher Grossman (from left), pastry chef Christian Castillo and executive sous chef Jessica Mullice of the Chastain all formerly worked at Atlas at the St. Regis Hotel.

The Chastain has served to reunite the two chefs, who worked together at Atlas before Grossman left in the fall of 2019 to dedicate himself full-time to bringing the Chastain to fruition. The Chastain’s executive sous chef, Jessica Mullice, is another familiar face. Like Castillo, she also had a stint at Atlas. Most recently, Mullice worked at the Modern, inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York, but returned to Atlanta when the pandemic forced restaurants in the Big Apple to close, and the job market evaporated.

While the nature-enclosed space, refined comfort food and deep talent pool are important reasons for the Chastain’s early success — as noted by its popularity, especially among the weekend crowd — the high demand for on-premises dining (at 50% reduced capacity, due to COVID-19) has slowed the rollout of the restaurant’s takeout program.

Online ordering for the daytime cafe will launch by late January, but the rollout date for online dinner orders is still to be determined. Meanwhile, the restaurant primarily handles carryout orders placed in-person, and juggles to accommodate phone orders.

The Friday night I picked up my order, it was evident that they were working out the kinks in the takeout process. The food, however, needed no correcting. It was carefully packaged — down to the quenelle of vanilla bean ice cream that was double-wrapped in plastic over ice, waiting to be set atop a slice of dense pecan pie — and the compositions were so beautiful that I transferred the lot to fine china.

I haven’t eaten at a restaurant in 11 months. That well-executed takeout meal from the Chastain offered comfort and consolation — and hope that, one day soon, I can take a seat inside, to fully experience this dynamic addition to Atlanta’s restaurant scene.

One section of the Chastain's large patio is tented and heated.

THE CHASTAIN

Menu: new American bistro

Alcohol: full-service bar for dine-in only

What I ordered: French onion soup, apple and Brussels sprouts salad, rabbit gnocchi, cornmeal tempura okra, crown roast chicken breast with mushroom salad and chicken pot pie, pecan pie, dark chocolate mousse. Every dish brought gratifying bites. The only disappointment is that the okra is now off the menu.

Service options: cafe, walk-up, with online ordering coming soon; dinner, dine-in (reservations strongly encouraged), takeout (in-person orders preferred), no delivery

Outdoor dining: yes

Mask policy: required for all employees, and for customers when not seated

Address, phone: 4320 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta; 404-257-6416

Hours: counter-service cafe, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; dinner, 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

Website: thechastainatl.com

