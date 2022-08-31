Beer Town: Cheese with beer or in beer?

From the food-as-an-ingredient-in-beer side of the equation, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Cabot Creamery teamed up for The Perfect Pairing, introduced as “a hazy pale ale scientifically engineered to accompany sharp cheddar cheese.”

Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione has always been something of mad scientist when it comes to beer, but this time he brought in a certified scientist to work on the project, Maegan Olsen, R&D food technologist at Cabot Creamery.

“The Perfect Pairing shares some of the same DNA as Cabot’s Seriously Sharp Cheddar with the use of Cabot’s whey permeate as a unique ingredient to the recipe,” Olsen noted in a press release. “The carbonation, light bitterness and balanced fruity flavors … prepare and cleanse the palate in between bites of our creamy, tangy, bold Seriously Sharp Cheddar cheese.”

Explore Recipes made for and from craft beer

The Perfect Pairing will be available in Dogfish Head’s new variety 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, dubbed the Off-Centered Party Pack. It includes a selection of three more hoppy Dogfish beers, all meant to be paired with a Cabot Creamery cheese: 90 Minute IPA with Habanero Cheddar, 60 Minute IPA with Cracked Peppercorn Cheddar and Blue Hen Pilsner with Pepper Jack.

I’ve always agreed with brewers like Caligione who believe beer pairs much better with cheese than wine. But I will admit, when I first tried the Perfect Pairing, I didn’t have high hopes about cheese in beer. Thankfully, there were no cheesy notes, it wasn’t super hazy, and it really did pair well with Cabot’s Seriously Sharp Cheddar.

Cheers to beer and cheese!

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.