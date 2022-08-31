BreakingNews
BREAKING: Shooting prompts heavy police presence in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ajc logo
X

Beer Town: Cheese with beer or in beer?

The Perfect Pairing Pale Ale is Dogfish Head’s new collaboration with Cabot Creamery. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Combined ShapeCaption
The Perfect Pairing Pale Ale is Dogfish Head’s new collaboration with Cabot Creamery. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

BEER TOWN
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

In many ways, beer is food. Like bread, it’s made with grains and yeast, but with the addition of hops to create distinctive aromas and flavors. Beyond that, beer is sometimes an ingredient in food, and sometimes food is an ingredient in beer.

Recently, Pine Street Market in Avondale Estates debuted an artisan sausage made with Classic City Lager from Creature Comforts Brewing in Athens.

ExploreBeer and brewery news

In addition to beer and pasture-raised heritage pork, the recipe includes kosher salt, black pepper, nutmeg, ginger and garlic. Altogether, Classic City Lager Brats are a distinctive rendition of German-style bratwurst, which makes it perfect for end-of-summer summer grilling or the upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations.

Creature Comforts marketing manager Dan Reingold created a Classic City Lager Brats grilling recipe that bathes the sausage in beer, sauerkraut and Classic City Lager Mustard.

I made a similar version with the Pine Street Brats and a side of potato salad, and it was sublime. But if you can’t get to Pine Street, another high-quality sausage will work, too. And as Reingold admonishes, “Remember to support your local butcher.”

ExploreRECIPES: ‘The Craft Brewery Cookbook’ reflects changes in world of beer

From the food-as-an-ingredient-in-beer side of the equation, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Cabot Creamery teamed up for The Perfect Pairing, introduced as “a hazy pale ale scientifically engineered to accompany sharp cheddar cheese.”

Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione has always been something of mad scientist when it comes to beer, but this time he brought in a certified scientist to work on the project, Maegan Olsen, R&D food technologist at Cabot Creamery.

ExploreRecipes: Fall for these hearty dishes paired with robust beers

“The Perfect Pairing shares some of the same DNA as Cabot’s Seriously Sharp Cheddar with the use of Cabot’s whey permeate as a unique ingredient to the recipe,” Olsen noted in a press release. “The carbonation, light bitterness and balanced fruity flavors … prepare and cleanse the palate in between bites of our creamy, tangy, bold Seriously Sharp Cheddar cheese.”

ExploreRecipes made for and from craft beer

The Perfect Pairing will be available in Dogfish Head’s new variety 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, dubbed the Off-Centered Party Pack. It includes a selection of three more hoppy Dogfish beers, all meant to be paired with a Cabot Creamery cheese: 90 Minute IPA with Habanero Cheddar, 60 Minute IPA with Cracked Peppercorn Cheddar and Blue Hen Pilsner with Pepper Jack.

I’ve always agreed with brewers like Caligione who believe beer pairs much better with cheese than wine. But I will admit, when I first tried the Perfect Pairing, I didn’t have high hopes about cheese in beer. Thankfully, there were no cheesy notes, it wasn’t super hazy, and it really did pair well with Cabot’s Seriously Sharp Cheddar.

Cheers to beer and cheese!

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks
14-year-old girl arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire2h ago
Cover 9@9: Lorenzo Carter: ‘We are just trying to assault the pocket’
1h ago
Observations on each classification through Week 2 of season
3h ago
OPINION: So far, Jon Ossoff prefers cold calls with constituents to Twitter wars and...
17h ago
OPINION: So far, Jon Ossoff prefers cold calls with constituents to Twitter wars and...
17h ago
Georgia, Oregon wrapping up preparations for Saturday’s clash
2h ago
The Latest
RECIPE: Make Sotto Sotto’s Panna Cotta
4m ago
RECIPE: So your CSA box came with some weird-looking vegetables?
1h ago
Cookbook review: Hearty meals with less mess
1h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top