Local sausage offers a classic pairing in Avondale Estates

The fatty richness of the sausage and the woody aromatic heat of black peppercorn and zingy ginger are well-matched with a simple ale. This German-style pork sausage not only pairs well with Creature Comforts’ clean, crisp, easy-drinking Classic City lager, it is infused with it.

Classic City bratwurst also is available at Chop Shop, as well as the Freedom and Peachtree Road farmers markets.