Local sausage offers a classic pairing in Avondale Estates

Beer and bratwurst are a classic pairing, but what would it be like if you combined them?
Butcher Rusty Bowers of Pine Street Market successfully has answered this question, in collaboration with Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing.
The casing of Bowers’ Classic City bratwurst has a perfect snap that gives way to juiciness and a surge of flavor from a blend of spices. The pasture-raised pork is seasoned with black pepper, nutmeg, ginger and a touch of garlic. I tried cooking the links in a cast-iron skillet, pan-searing them with seasoned cabbage.
The fatty richness of the sausage and the woody aromatic heat of black peppercorn and zingy ginger are well-matched with a simple ale. This German-style pork sausage not only pairs well with Creature Comforts’ clean, crisp, easy-drinking Classic City lager, it is infused with it.
Classic City bratwurst also is available at Chop Shop, as well as the Freedom and Peachtree Road farmers markets.
Pine Street Market. 4 Pine St., Avondale Estates. 404-296-9672, pinestreetmarket.com
