Pharrell William’s new Louis Vuitton collection mixes Americana and Native American designs

“Adorned with hand-embroidered motifs and turquoise embellishments, the dandy silhouette is reimagined by Pharrell with a Western allure,” said the brand’s X page. “Pharrell’s collection weaves together traditional craftsmanship and heritage savoir-faire.”

Williams took over as menswear creative director two years after the death of iconic designer Virgil Abloh in 2021. While Williams has had success collaborating with other brands such as Adidas, Moncler and Chanel, his role as creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton gives him greater control over the brand’s overall aesthetic.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, told the Wall Street Journal when announcing that Williams had joined the brand.