Pharrell William’s new Louis Vuitton collection mixes Americana and Native American designs

Pharrell Williams unveiled his sophomore men’s collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week in January. The collection transported the audience to the Wild West with its “Americana fashion and Native American designs,” including cowboy hats, rope belts, lots of leather, bull badges and graffiti jackets.
Louis Vuitton presents the Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams in Paris. #LVMenFW24 https://t.co/Nqm70j4Hxh— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) January 16, 2024
“Pharrell wanted to bring out the Native American spirit, he wanted to showcase we’re still here, we’re still resilient,” explained Rebecca Brady, 54, a Native American from New Town, North Dakota, to The Associated Press.
“Adorned with hand-embroidered motifs and turquoise embellishments, the dandy silhouette is reimagined by Pharrell with a Western allure,” said the brand’s X page. “Pharrell’s collection weaves together traditional craftsmanship and heritage savoir-faire.”
Williams took over as menswear creative director two years after the death of iconic designer Virgil Abloh in 2021. While Williams has had success collaborating with other brands such as Adidas, Moncler and Chanel, his role as creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton gives him greater control over the brand’s overall aesthetic.
“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, told the Wall Street Journal when announcing that Williams had joined the brand.
