BreakingNews
Fulton Trump judge schedules February hearing on Willis allegations
Celebrities

Pharrell William’s new Louis Vuitton collection mixes Americana and Native American designs

By
50 minutes ago

Pharrell Williams unveiled his sophomore men’s collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week in January. The collection transported the audience to the Wild West with its “Americana fashion and Native American designs,” including cowboy hats, rope belts, lots of leather, bull badges and graffiti jackets.

ExploreSVU’s Mariska Hargitay opens up about sexual assault and justice

“Pharrell wanted to bring out the Native American spirit, he wanted to showcase we’re still here, we’re still resilient,” explained Rebecca Brady, 54, a Native American from New Town, North Dakota, to The Associated Press.

“Adorned with hand-embroidered motifs and turquoise embellishments, the dandy silhouette is reimagined by Pharrell with a Western allure,” said the brand’s X page. “Pharrell’s collection weaves together traditional craftsmanship and heritage savoir-faire.”

ExploreKelly Clarkson reveals she won’t let her kids have social media

Williams took over as menswear creative director two years after the death of iconic designer Virgil Abloh in 2021. While Williams has had success collaborating with other brands such as Adidas, Moncler and Chanel, his role as creative director for menswear at Louis Vuitton gives him greater control over the brand’s overall aesthetic.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, told the Wall Street Journal when announcing that Williams had joined the brand.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top