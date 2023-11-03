Georgia Southern’s Holiday Helper Tree celebrates 30 years of spreading holiday cheer

“It’s easy for us to forget sometimes that not everyone is joyful or celebrates the holidays and sometimes that’s due to people they’ve lost due to lack of family and friends or support,” Urkovia Andrews, assistant director of student leadership and community engagement, told WSAV. “This is another way to say hey we’re here for you we want what’s best for you. Whatever that may look like.”

The Holiday Helper Tree program runs throughout November, offering community members an opportunity to take or leave tags with holiday wishes from the virtual tree, donate gift wrapping supplies or donate money to help fulfill unclaimed tags. Those interested in getting involved have been asked to contact the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement at (912) 478-1435 or leader@georgiasouthern.edu.

“From the humble beginnings of the Holiday Helper Tree program in 1994 to present day, it has been a rewarding experience each year,” Eileen Sconyers Smith, director and co-founder of the Holiday Helper Tree, told Georgia Southern. “As a member of our compassionate Georgia Southern family working together in this massive collaborative effort, we have supplied the needs of thousands of individuals over the past 30 years. Eagle Nation, your caring and giving spirit for your community has been nothing short of breathtaking!”

Each year, the Holiday Helper Tree program assists around 800 people across two different Georgia counties and over 20 different community organizations.

“Go help someone out there this holiday season,” Sconyers Smith told WSAV. “There’s people out there that need us.”