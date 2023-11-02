Pettit Creek Farms’ Country Christmas returns to Cartersville

From reindeer to Santa’s Cottage, this holiday attraction is picture perfect
From Thanksgiving through Dec. 30, Cartersville’s Pettit Creek Farms will be offering a festive and family-friendly event unlike almost any other in Georgia — A Country Christmas.

“Since 1945 Pettit Creek has been a real working farm,” according to the farm’s website. “Hay is mowed, cows give birth, chickens still lay eggs. But the crowds are larger now. Not just family anymore! And the animals are just a little different. You may see a camel, zebra, Patagonian cavy, emu, herds of ponies, buffalo roaming; not to mention the proverbial cow, donkey, chicken, turkey, pig, goats, sheep and much, much more!”

Visitors can take a hayride through over a mile of Christmas lights. For those who prefer to drive through the lights, the event is open “rain or shine.” Santa’s Cottage is another holiday hotspot. Children can visit Santa and his reindeer, Comet and Cupid, for an unforgettable, picture-perfect moment.

There is also a separate petting zoo, where visitors can approach exotic animals ranging from camels to zebra. When the temperature drops, patrons can warm up by the fire and enjoy s’mores, funnel cakes, hot chocolate and more from the nearby concession stand.

Visitors can also pick out the perfect Christmas tree at the farm. They’re all freshly cut, and a delivery service is available for those who don’t want to haul their tree back home.

Tickets range from $30 to $50, depending on the number of guests. All ticket purchases include a visit to Santa’s Cottage and the petting zoo.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

