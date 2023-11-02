Georgia Festival of Trees returns for 2023

Explore 5 reasons why Madison is the perfect escape this holiday season

What is there to do?

From good food to the tree auction, the 2023 Georgia Festival of Trees event will feature a number of exciting festivities.

“Sure to become a memorable family tradition for years to come, the festival features a forest of dazzling Christmas trees available for auction, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and games, gift shops from local artisans, food and more,” according to the event’s website.

“Our annual event serves tens of thousands in the Atlanta community by providing families with a festival full of wonder and fun.”

The festival will also host Pajama Day Nov. 19, Christmas LEGO Challenge judging Nov. 20 and Christmas Costume Day Nov. 25.

And while there is plenty of fun to be had, the festival is also an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. The festival is being hosted in partnership with two different charities, Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink.

“The festival benefits our charity partners working to end the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) in our community and provide survivors with hope as they rebuild their lives,” according to the event’s website.

When and where is it?

The 2023 Georgia Festival of Trees takes place Nov. 18 through Nov. 26. The event will be hosted at the Georgia World Congress Center in Exhibit Hall A3. For directions and parking information, visit gwcca.org/getting-here.

The festival will also be hosting a “First Night Celebration” on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. within the Georgia World Congress Center’s Building A, Hall A3. “First Night Celebration” guests are asked to wear cocktail attire.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the Georgia Festival of Trees are $21.79 for adults, and $16.04 for children and seniors.