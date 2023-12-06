Georgia Bulldogs superfan crafts unforgettable holiday light display

Georgia Bulldogs superfan Larry Dorne is using the holiday season as an opportunity to celebrate the University of Georgia. Located along Sweetbay Parkway in Hamilton, Dorne’s front lawn ignites into a synchronized holiday light display each year.

An elaborate dance of rhythmically shifting lights dazzle and amaze those driving by. Each sequence is uniquely choreographed to a theme, including Dorne’s now iconic Georgia Bulldogs display. The light displays run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on week nights and until 10:30 p.m. on the weekend.

While the synchronized displays come equipped with outside surround sound, onlookers can also listen to each show’s synchronized music by tuning into 101.1 FM.