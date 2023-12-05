Stuff-a-Bus comes rolling in to raise donations for Cobb County families

Cobb County announced on Friday that a public transit CobbLinc bus will travel through the county Dec. 12 through Dec. 14 to pick up toys for Stuff-A-Bus. The annual donation program collects toy donations for Cobb County families in need during the holiday season. This year, donations raised will be distributed to around 1,000 Cobb County families.
“Stuff-A-Bus is made possible by Cobb Christmas, Inc., CobbLinc, First Transit, community businesses and volunteers,” according to Cobb County’s online announcement. “To participate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the Stuff-A-Bus host sites listed below before the scheduled pickup dates and times. Toys are needed for children ages 3 to 13, with the 9 to 13 age group having the greatest need.”
“This program would not be successful without the help of local businesses, schools, and other organizations that serve as host sites for Stuff-A-Bus,” Cobb Christmas, Inc. explained on its website. “Volunteers at these locations organize food and toy drives and begin promoting and collecting in November. A Cobb Christmas representative schedules a date and time for the bus to make a stop at their location to collect the items which have been donated.”
For those interested in donating, the date, time and location of unwrapped toy drop-off locations have been provided below.
Tuesday, Dec. 12
- 8:30 - 9 a.m. - Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
- 9:30 - 10 a.m. - Georgia Fitness Acworth, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard, Acworth
- 10:30 - 11 a.m. - KNAPP, 2124 Barett Park Drive, Suite 100, Kennesaw
- 11:30 a.m - noon - WellStar Pediatric Center, 1180 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw
- 1:30 - 2 p.m. - Wal-Mart 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy Kennesaw
Wednesday, Dec. 13
- 8:30 - 9 a.m. - Wellstar Corporate 1800 Parkway place Marietta
- 9:30 - 10 a.m. - Pivotal Retail Group 889 Franklin Gateway SE Suite 100 Marietta
- 10:30 - 11 a.m. - Stasco Mechanical 1391 Cobb Pkwy Marietta
- 11:30 a.m - noon - Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road Marietta
- 1:30 - 2 p.m. - Notre Dame Club of ATL, 3731 Clubland Drive
Thursday, Dec. 14
- 9:30 - 10 a.m. - Traton Homes, 720 Kennesaw Avenue, Marietta
- 10:30 - 11 a.m. - Laseter’s Tavern 4355 Cobb Parkway, SE, Atlanta
- 11:30 a.m - noon - Galleria on the Park, 200 S. Galleria Parkway Marietta (buildings 200 & 600)
- 1:30 - 2 p.m. - TK Elevator Corporation, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Marietta
- 2:30 - 3 p.m. - Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Highway, Smyrna
