Stuff-a-Bus comes rolling in to raise donations for Cobb County families

Cobb County announced on Friday that a public transit CobbLinc bus will travel through the county Dec. 12 through Dec. 14 to pick up toys for Stuff-A-Bus. The annual donation program collects toy donations for Cobb County families in need during the holiday season. This year, donations raised will be distributed to around 1,000 Cobb County families.

“Stuff-A-Bus is made possible by Cobb Christmas, Inc., CobbLinc, First Transit, community businesses and volunteers,” according to Cobb County’s online announcement. “To participate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the Stuff-A-Bus host sites listed below before the scheduled pickup dates and times. Toys are needed for children ages 3 to 13, with the 9 to 13 age group having the greatest need.”