Celebrate Hanukkah at these menorah lighting events around Atlanta

Hanukkah is just around the corner, and events are lined up around the metro to celebrate the occasion. From Peachtree Corners to Ponce City Market, menorah lightings and other free events around the city will welcome the community to mark the holiday.

“Hanukkah is a moment where we get to share not only our pride in being Jewish, but the notion of a season of light. It’s adding more light to our own lives by celebrating with family or adding light through the light of justice and making our world more peaceful and equitable,” said Lydia Medwin, a rabbi at The Temple, which was established in 1860 for German Jewish immigrants. “We want to share the miracle of light during the season. Not just for our own people but for everyone.”

Here’s a roundup of some of the bigger events next week: