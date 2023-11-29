Celebrate Hanukkah at these menorah lighting events around Atlanta

Hanukkah is just around the corner, and events are lined up around the metro to celebrate the occasion. From Peachtree Corners to Ponce City Market, menorah lightings and other free events around the city will welcome the community to mark the holiday.
“Hanukkah is a moment where we get to share not only our pride in being Jewish, but the notion of a season of light. It’s adding more light to our own lives by celebrating with family or adding light through the light of justice and making our world more peaceful and equitable,” said Lydia Medwin, a rabbi at The Temple, which was established in 1860 for German Jewish immigrants. “We want to share the miracle of light during the season. Not just for our own people but for everyone.”
Here’s a roundup of some of the bigger events next week:
Alpharetta Menorah Lighting
The Alpharetta Menorah Lighting will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Alpharetta City Center.
Atlantic Station Menorah Lighting
The Atlantic Station Menorah Lighting will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Green, 1380 Atlantic Drive, on Dec. 13.
Decatur Menorah Lighting
The Decatur Menorah Lighting will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at The Square, 509 N. McDonough Street.
Dunwoody Village Menorah Lighting
The Dunwoody Village Menorah Lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Renasant Bank, located at 1449 Dunwoody Village Parkway.
Marietta Square Menorah Lighting
The Marietta Square Menorah Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 50 Park Square.
Milton Menorah Lighting
The Milton Menorah Lighting will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Broadwell Pavilion, located at 12615 Broadwell Road.
Peachtree Corners Menorah Lighting
The Peachtree Corners Menorah Lighting will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 at The Forum, located at 5155 Peachtree Parkway.
Ponce City Market Menorah Lighting
The Ponce City Market Menorah Lighting will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at The Yard, located at 675 Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Virginia Highland Menorah Lighting
The Virginia Highland Menorah Lighting will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at North Highland Park, located at the corner of N. Highland and St. Charles Place.
