Atlanta Hawks spread holiday cheer at Ansley School

Students and teachers from the school wrote letters to the volunteers with their holiday gift wishes. Those letters were then placed on a tree in the Atlanta Hawks corporate office so that team members could have an opportunity to adopt a student or teacher’s holiday wishes and sponsor their gifts. The Lady Hawks and other volunteers also participated in arts and crafts, a photo booth and other activities with the students.

“For the students and families at The Ansley School who experience a wide range of hardships including food insecurity, job instability, and homelessness, true hope flies with Hawks’ wings this holiday season,” Boyce L. Ansley School Head of School Ray James said in a press release. “The Hawks’ generous commitment to our students and families aligns with The Ansley School values of Community and Empowerment, personifying these values for kids who need it most.”

The Atlanta Hawks’ recent visit to Boyce L. Ansley School is just the latest part of the team’s Season of Giving initiative, which is geared towards providing holiday cheer to the Atlanta community.