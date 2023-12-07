Glow Light Show & Festival brings holiday magic to Coolray Field

“Guests are invited to stay in their cars and immerse themselves into a wonderland of synchronized light displays,” according to the event’s website. “The glowing show is a leisurely drive through archways & illuminated installations for all ages. Following your drive, wander through our brand-new festival with magical light displays, indulge in tasty goodies and fun activations for kids.”

Visitors can also enjoy the new Jolly Trolley, an opportunity for onlookers to experience the holiday lights from a festively decorated trolley while enjoying a hot chocolate. And there’s the newly featured festival.

“All new this year, the Glow Light Show Festival is a festive and interactive experience for all ages!” according to the event’s website. “Admission is free. The festival will include food & beverage vendors, photo installations, seating, games and rides for kids.”

As the festival will only be available on select days, it is best to view the event schedule here before making the trip to Coolray Field.

For the best experience when viewing the drive-through light displays, Glow Light Show & Festival suggests driving roughly 3 mph. The total duration of the trip will vary based on the time and day.