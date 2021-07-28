Beloved Krispy Kreme in Old Fourth Ward to be demolished after 2nd fire

The well-known Krispy Kreme location in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is set to be demolished following two serious fires that happened within months of each other.
The doughnut franchise’s highly visible location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, famously owned by basketball legend and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, was open 24 hours a day and frequently had a line of cars wrapped around the building from the drive-through window. Permits have been filed for the building to be demolished, online records show.
The Krispy Kreme location has been closed since it was catastrophically damaged in a fire set by a suspected arsonist on Feb. 10, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Five months later, a second fire set back redevelopment efforts. The cause of the second fire is not clear and fire officials did not say whether anyone was in the building at the time.
Authorities released surveillance photos of the arson suspect in February’s fire, but investigators have not announced any arrests in the case. That fire torched the back of the building, charring the doughnut conveyor belt and melting the order counter.
The location opened in 1965 and was renovated in 2003, an overhaul that included the addition of the doughnut conveyor belt, the AJC reported. O’Neal purchased the franchise location in 2016.
