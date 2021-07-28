ajc logo
Beloved Krispy Kreme in Old Fourth Ward to be demolished after 2nd fire

February 10, 2021 Atlanta: A fast-moving fire broke out about 1 a.m at the landmark Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue early Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021. Two employees working the drive-thru told the news station they were able to make it out safely after seeing wires smoking. Atlanta fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the blaze but said the building is likely “totally destroyed.” “It is not going to be open anytime soon,” fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. “I would say it’s a total loss. The entire back half is burned.” Stafford said all appears well from the building’s front doors, which for decades have welcomed everyone from college students needing a study break to bar hoppers nursing a hangover to families picking up their Sunday morning dozen. Step across the threshold and the damage is readily apparent, Stafford said. Flames melted the order counter and gutted the back of the building, leaving a charred shell. Cellphone videos taken by neighbors and spectators showed flames shooting into the sky above the shop, which was purchased by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal in 2016. In a statement provided by Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp., O’Neal said the shop would rebuild. Stafford said it may be some time before investigators determine how the fire started. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The well-known Krispy Kreme location in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is set to be demolished following two serious fires that happened within months of each other.

The doughnut franchise’s highly visible location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, famously owned by basketball legend and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, was open 24 hours a day and frequently had a line of cars wrapped around the building from the drive-through window. Permits have been filed for the building to be demolished, online records show.

The Krispy Kreme location has been closed since it was catastrophically damaged in a fire set by a suspected arsonist on Feb. 10, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Five months later, a second fire set back redevelopment efforts. The cause of the second fire is not clear and fire officials did not say whether anyone was in the building at the time.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the arson suspect in February’s fire, but investigators have not announced any arrests in the case. That fire torched the back of the building, charring the doughnut conveyor belt and melting the order counter.

The location opened in 1965 and was renovated in 2003, an overhaul that included the addition of the doughnut conveyor belt, the AJC reported. O’Neal purchased the franchise location in 2016.

