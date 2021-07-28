Beloved Krispy Kreme in Old Fourth Ward to be demolished after 2nd fire

The doughnut franchise’s highly visible location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, famously owned by basketball legend and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, was open 24 hours a day and frequently had a line of cars wrapped around the building from the drive-through window. Permits have been filed for the building to be demolished, online records show.

The Krispy Kreme location has been closed since it was catastrophically damaged in a fire set by a suspected arsonist on Feb. 10, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Five months later, a second fire set back redevelopment efforts. The cause of the second fire is not clear and fire officials did not say whether anyone was in the building at the time.