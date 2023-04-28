Spring cocktail menus bloom in metro Atlanta

Atlanta area cocktail menus have emerged from hibernation. Using berries, fresh garden herbs and pretty floral garnishes, bartenders are serving spring in a glass. Here are a few seasonal offerings.
Crime of passion at Wahoo Grill
The sweet tang of passion fruit, in the form of Chinola, provides the base for this gimlet riff. The fruit’s acidity is balanced with Scapegrace Black gin, which brings the flavors and hues of saffron, butterfly pea, aronia berry and pineapple. The two spirits get a shake with fresh-squeezed lime juice and simple syrup for a beguiling drink in a rose petal-rimmed coupe.
1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com
Garden party at Miller Union
Miller Union’s Evan Sewell uses Georgia strawberries in a syrup blended with fresh sage for this drink, and then introduces the tops to Cocchi Americano rosa aromatized wine. She infuses vodka with a strawberry and hibiscus tea, and a bit of basil eau de vie cuts the sweetness and lends herbaceous notes. A spritz of Herbsaint adds a hint of anise.
999 Brady Ave., Atlanta. 678-733-8550, millerunion.com
Gimme gimme at New Realm Brewing Co.
The rooftop bar at New Realm Brewing boasts stunning views of the city, and you can pair the panoramic scene with this spin on a gimlet. The bartenders use pink peppercorns and shake with New Realm’s own gin, fresh lime juice and simple syrup for a refreshing and fragrant mélange.
550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-968-2777, newrealmbrewing.com
Mitras habibi at Yalda
Matching the restaurant’s creative Persian fare, as well as the season, a mitras habibi has a base of Empress gin, in which an infusion of butterfly pea blossoms provides a naturally vivid hue. Red cones of sumac flowers are used to make a syrup, which adds a tart, citrusy taste. A shake with labneh adds a frothy head, and the zingy concoction is topped off with a pomegranate ice cube.
6500 Aria Blvd., Sandy Springs. 470-355-0195, yaldaatl.com
It’s giving at Southern Belle
In this sweet, herbaceous drink from bartender Tokiwa Sears, the light, subtle licorice flavor of tarragon, infused in gin, mingles with Amaro Nonino, which is chock-full of bitter and sweet alpine herbs and flowers. Sorghum and fresh-squeezed lemon juice provide balance, while cardamom adds a piney, fruity expression.
1043 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com
Moonlight sonata at Spring Bar
Beverage Director Tristan Armstrong’s nod to spring at this seasonal bar is a moonlight sonata. “Like the musical piece that inspired the name, I wanted to take three dynamic flavor profiles — gin, red wine and creme de violette — and blend (them) together to bring out the floral and herbal characteristics of each,” Armstrong said. The cocktail is pastel purple, with a fluffy head from an egg white shake.
956 Brady Ave., Atlanta. 770-838-3501, nickswestsideatl.com
Pompelmo rosa at Varuni Napoli
This pretty pink cocktail is festooned with blossoms. Fresh-squeezed pink grapefruit juice, Ford’s gin and aromatic bitters are topped off with spicy ginger beer, for a refreshing, citrusy kick. Not only can you sip on it with a pizza, but the cocktail (among others) also is available at the takeout window in an 8-ounce pouch, perfect for a picnic.
1540 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-709-2690, varuni.us
Garden gimlet at Rooftop L.O.A.
As its name would imply, the garden gimlet is vegetal and herbaceous, as well as refreshingly light. Gin infused with peppers is shaken in a glass with lime juice, basil, rosemary and tomato, along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper and a bit of extra virgin olive oil.
1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-922-3700, rooftoploa.com
