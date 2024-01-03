Warm Waves Coffee opens second location in Suwanee

The newest Warm Waves location is staying in the family; Brooke Libby and Lauren Kobe, a friend she met on the mission trip, are co-managers at the Suwanee cafe.

Explore Gwinnett County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Bowdoin Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Bowdoin

Located in the Thrive Coworking building, the 1,000-square-foot Suwanee Warm Waves has a bar with several stools and some indoor tables, along with an outdoor patio set to open soon.

Brooke Libby and Kobe wanted to create a “third space,” Kobe said, which is a social destination separate from home and work where people can build community. The Suwanee location has board games, decks of card and even a basketball for kids.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Bowdoin Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Bowdoin

The menu includes espresso-based drinks, matcha, seasonal lattes and teas. Drinks are made with Warm Waves beans roasted in Norcross, which Kenny Libby said he works to source directly from farmers in Nicaragua and Honduras and from local boutique traders in Ethiopia.

“That’s important to us to be selling quality coffee,” Kenny Libby said. “And it’s traceable, so we can trace it right back to the land that it’s grown on and the people that are growing it.”

500 Buford Highway, Suwanee. warmwavescoffee.com, 678-395-4881.

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.