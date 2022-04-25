Baker Dude opens third location at Emory Village

Coolers will be stocked with grab-and-go items, including deli meats and cheeses, which Baker Dude can assemble into a take-home charcuterie board; classic, vegan and gluten-free cakes; unbaked pizzas; and additional baked goods.

The space offers seating for 30, as well as seating for 10 on the outdoor patio.

The Emory Village Baker Dude joins the original location that opened at the Beacon development in Grant Park in 2018 and a stall that opened in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in 2021.

The concept comes from owner Orran Booher, a native of Kingston, Jamaica who learned how to bake as a child from his mother, and made cupcakes out of a commissary kitchen before opening his first brick-and-mortar location.

Baker Dude’s hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

1565 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-458-1283, bakerdude.com/emory-cafe-menu.html#

