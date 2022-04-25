Baker Dude opens third location at Emory Village

A third location of Atlanta bakery and cafe Baker Dude opened today at Emory Village.
The 1,800-square-foot restaurant takes over the former Rise-N-Dine space at 1565 N. Decatur Road in Atlanta. The counter-service shop will offer a French-inspired breakfast menu with quiche, croissants and other pastries, as well as fair-trade coffee from Americus-based Cafe Campesino.
Other breakfast and brunch options include omelets and other egg dishes, waffles, pancakes, wraps, bowls and toasts.
For lunch, look for a variety of wraps, salads sandwiches, including the Van Gogh made with honey turkey, brie, honey mustard, arugula and tomato, as well as a handful of pizzas.
Coolers will be stocked with grab-and-go items, including deli meats and cheeses, which Baker Dude can assemble into a take-home charcuterie board; classic, vegan and gluten-free cakes; unbaked pizzas; and additional baked goods.
The space offers seating for 30, as well as seating for 10 on the outdoor patio.
The Emory Village Baker Dude joins the original location that opened at the Beacon development in Grant Park in 2018 and a stall that opened in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in 2021.
The concept comes from owner Orran Booher, a native of Kingston, Jamaica who learned how to bake as a child from his mother, and made cupcakes out of a commissary kitchen before opening his first brick-and-mortar location.
Baker Dude’s hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
1565 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-458-1283, bakerdude.com/emory-cafe-menu.html#
