BreakingNews
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
ajc logo
X

Baker Dude opens third location at Emory Village

The interior of Baker Dude at Emory Village.

caption arrowCaption
The interior of Baker Dude at Emory Village.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A third location of Atlanta bakery and cafe Baker Dude opened today at Emory Village.

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant takes over the former Rise-N-Dine space at 1565 N. Decatur Road in Atlanta. The counter-service shop will offer a French-inspired breakfast menu with quiche, croissants and other pastries, as well as fair-trade coffee from Americus-based Cafe Campesino.

Other breakfast and brunch options include omelets and other egg dishes, waffles, pancakes, wraps, bowls and toasts.

For lunch, look for a variety of wraps, salads sandwiches, including the Van Gogh made with honey turkey, brie, honey mustard, arugula and tomato, as well as a handful of pizzas.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
caption arrowCaption
Orran Booher, founder and owner of Baker Dude, outside the Emory Village location.

Credit: Baker Dude

Orran Booher, founder and owner of Baker Dude, outside the Emory Village location.

Credit: Baker Dude

caption arrowCaption
Orran Booher, founder and owner of Baker Dude, outside the Emory Village location.

Credit: Baker Dude

Credit: Baker Dude

Coolers will be stocked with grab-and-go items, including deli meats and cheeses, which Baker Dude can assemble into a take-home charcuterie board; classic, vegan and gluten-free cakes; unbaked pizzas; and additional baked goods.

The space offers seating for 30, as well as seating for 10 on the outdoor patio.

The Emory Village Baker Dude joins the original location that opened at the Beacon development in Grant Park in 2018 and a stall that opened in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in 2021.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

The concept comes from owner Orran Booher, a native of Kingston, Jamaica who learned how to bake as a child from his mother, and made cupcakes out of a commissary kitchen before opening his first brick-and-mortar location.

Baker Dude’s hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

1565 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-458-1283, bakerdude.com/emory-cafe-menu.html#

ExploreOur favorite Atlanta dishes right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fairway Social coming to Trilith development and more restaurant news
Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale a tribute to Orval
Photos: 5Church opening in Buckhead next month
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top