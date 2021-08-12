This Atlanta ghost kitchen serves a gold-standard wrap

More local chefs are getting into the food delivery and ghost kitchen game. That includes Pano Karatassos, corporate chef of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group and executive chef of Kyma. He has introduced Lamb Shack, a delivery-only menu of casual Greek fare from Kyma’s kitchen, including the Lamb Favorite Pita.
The pita is soft and puffy, but strong enough to contain all of the wrap’s components. Hearty lamb, sweetened with Vidalia onions, packs an intense shot of meaty savoriness. The feta almost bursts out of the pita with its creamy, funky sheep’s milk flavor, and creamy hummus and crisp, spicy arugula add a nice textural contrast.
The lamb pita is not cheap, at $15 per wrap, but it certainly is filling and nutritious enough to warrant that price tag. Lamb Shack only takes orders between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Lamb Shack. 3085 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-262-0702, mylambshack.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.