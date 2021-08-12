This Atlanta ghost kitchen serves a gold-standard wrap

Explore Pano Karatassos joins ghost kitchen craze with Lamb Shack

The pita is soft and puffy, but strong enough to contain all of the wrap’s components. Hearty lamb, sweetened with Vidalia onions, packs an intense shot of meaty savoriness. The feta almost bursts out of the pita with its creamy, funky sheep’s milk flavor, and creamy hummus and crisp, spicy arugula add a nice textural contrast.

The lamb pita is not cheap, at $15 per wrap, but it certainly is filling and nutritious enough to warrant that price tag. Lamb Shack only takes orders between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.