Stock Up: Three food products from Black-owned businesses

Ginger juices from Ginger Yums

Ginger Yums was founded by Angela Avery and Karl Walbrook after Walbrook created a ginger drink he hoped would help Avery get over a lifetime of stomach issues. Seeing her health improve, they began making juice for the rest of us. Not content with just one variety, they created ginger-strawberry, ginger-pineapple, ginger-watermelon and many more. There are 17 different flavors, and they can make their juices in over 100 different combinations. All can be custom-made for those who want a juice that’s sugar-free or vegan. We didn’t try them all, but we can tell you the original ginger flavor just might be our favorite, followed closely by ginger-pineapple. We’re going to experiment with these in cocktails, too. These are fresh juices, so they should be consumed within a week. You can mix and match flavors, or buy a quart or half gallon of one flavor. Soon, they’ll be opening the Ginger Room, a juice, coffee and teahouse in Alpharetta.

$30 for six 12-ounce bottles, $40 for eight 12-ounce bottles. $13 per quart. $25 per half gallon. Available at the Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Roswell and Serenbe farmers markets. Delivery is free in the Atlanta area, or pick them up at 3800 Holcomb Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners. Order at gingeryums.com.

Cupcakes from Sweet Cheats. CONTRIBUTED BY SWEET CHEATS Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Desserts from Sweet Cheats

It’s hard to believe these decadent treats come out of the kitchen of a bodybuilder, someone who participated in figure competitions organized by the National Physique Committee. Shirley Hughes named her bakery Sweet Cheats, in homage to the sweet treats she craved during the three years she spent training. She and her husband, Robert Tubbs, opened their Cabbagetown bakery in 2011, and, every day, the bakery case is filled with cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered strawberries and cruffles, Hughes’ take on cake pops. We tried three cupcakes and a slice of cheesecake. Every cupcake is a little work of art. In addition to moist cake and artfully piped mounds of buttercream, each cupcake gets a little flourish. Our salted caramel cupcake came with a squiggle of hardened caramel. The chocolate dream cupcake was garnished with drizzles of both chocolate and caramel sauce, and topped with a cookie. The seasonal strawberry cupcake was crowned with a beautiful berry. We also tried the red velvet cheesecake, with its red velvet brownie base and creamy cheesecake top. All were splurges that felt well worth the calories.

$4 per cupcake or slice of cheesecake. Available for delivery or pickup at the bakery, 692 Kirkwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. sweetcheatsatlanta.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.