Mad scientist-themed Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery and taproom to open this weekend at The Works

Scofflaw Brewing Company is set to debut its Dr. Scofflaw’s macrobrewery and taproom this weekend as part of the Halloween festivities at The Works mixed-use development in the Upper Westside neighborhood.
Dr. Scofflaw’s will be housed in a 9,000 square-foot space that will also serve as the brewery’s main research and development facility. The concept features a mad scientist theme, and visitors can taste test new beers as well Scofflaw staples including Basement IPA and POG Basement IPA.
The space will also offer a large outdoor patio with team-based games and, inside, an open-air design that provides a look at the brewing process.
Co-founders Matt Shirah and Travis Herman opened the original Scofflaw in 2016 at 1738 MacArthur Blvd. in Atlanta. The brewery has won multiple awards and has been recognized on “Best of” lists..
The opening will be part of the socially-distant outdoor Halloween event Something’s Brewing at the Works. From noon-3 p.m., look for trick-or-treating, interactive art, storytime and live music. There will also be the opportunity to try food from future The Works tenant Fox Bros. BBQ as well as seven chefs from future tenants of The Works' forthcoming Chattahoochee Food Works food hall including Taqueria La Luz, Morelli’s Ice Cream, TydeTate Kitchen, Baked Kitchen South African Street Food, Pomodoro Bella and Graffiti Breakfast.
From 3-6 p.m., the event will feature live music, a costume contest and giveaways.
Masks are required for everyone and will be available upon arrival. Candy will be individually bagged and activities will be held outdoors. Guests are required to sign up for a specific arrival time slot ahead of the event to help with crowd control.
Dr. Scofflaw’s will be open from noon-10 p.m. during the event.
Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased ahead of time. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Check back for more details on
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author