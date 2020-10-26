Con Leche now open in Reynoldstown for to-go coffee and toasts

Perk up, Reynoldstown -- there’s a new spot for you to get coffee.
Offering coffee and a limited food menu, Con Leche, located at 181 Flat Shoals Ave., sources from local suppliers and purveyors including Radio Roasters, Root Baking Co, Georgia Grinders, Honey Next Door, Rockhouse Creamery, Condor Chocolates and Blackberry Patch.
Guests can order coffee to-go for $2.50 for drip or iced coffee and $3.50 for espresso drinks including cortado, lattes, chai latte and americano. Gourmet toasts are priced at $6 and include ricotta and peach preserve, almond butter and honey toast, chocolate hazelnut toast and peanut butter and blackberry preserve.
Focused entirely on a takeaway model, customers will soon be able to order with the Con Leche app, and can currently order ahead of time on the shop’s website. Customers can also place orders inside the counter.
Con Leche has also launched its membership program, offering unlimited drip and iced coffee for $10 a week.
Con Leche is owned and operated by Ivan Romero, who immigrated to the United States as a political refugee from Colombia at nine years old, and while he has not returned to his home country since, “he uses coffee as the main vehicle to keep him in touch with his roots,” according to a press release.
The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Con Leche
181 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta. conlechecoffee.com/
