Con Leche now open in Reynoldstown for to-go coffee and toasts

Offering coffee and a limited food menu, Con Leche, located at 181 Flat Shoals Ave., sources from local suppliers and purveyors including Radio Roasters, Root Baking Co, Georgia Grinders, Honey Next Door, Rockhouse Creamery, Condor Chocolates and Blackberry Patch.

Guests can order coffee to-go for $2.50 for drip or iced coffee and $3.50 for espresso drinks including cortado, lattes, chai latte and americano. Gourmet toasts are priced at $6 and include ricotta and peach preserve, almond butter and honey toast, chocolate hazelnut toast and peanut butter and blackberry preserve.