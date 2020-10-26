H&W Steakhouse set to open in Peachtree Corners next year

The restaurant group behind several popular metro Atlanta eateries is bringing a new steakhouse concept to Peachtree Corners next year.
H&W Steakhouse is set to open in early 2021 at 5242 Peachtree Pkwy, in a space that was previously home to Black Walnut Cafe.
The restaurant comes from Norsan Restaurants, which also owns Frankie’s the Steakhouse and Luciano’s Ristorante in Duluth, Pampas Steakhouse in Johns Creek and Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, which has several area locations.
Serving as executive chef will be Charles Schwab , who previously worked at Atlanta restaurants including Buckhead Diner, Blue Ridge Grill, Bacchanalia and Grace 17.20. The menu will feature steaks from Norsan-owned USDA meat packing and distribution company, Prime Meats .
Norberto Sanchez, the founder and CEO of Norsan, which has been operating in metro Atlanta for more than 30 years, said in a press release that "the concept will breathe new life into the traditional steakhouse and bring the best steaks in the U.S, handpicked daily from our master butchers, to our guests' plates.”
