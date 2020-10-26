H&W Steakhouse set to open in Peachtree Corners next year

H&W Steakhouse is set to open in early 2021 at 5242 Peachtree Pkwy, in a space that was previously home to Black Walnut Cafe.

The restaurant comes from Norsan Restaurants, which also owns Frankie’s the Steakhouse and Luciano’s Ristorante in Duluth, Pampas Steakhouse in Johns Creek and Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, which has several area locations.