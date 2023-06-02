Scofflaw Brewing to expand with new location in Buckhead

Popular Atlanta brewery Scofflaw Brewing is the first tenant to sign on at Oxton, a new and food and beverage district set to open in Buckhead in 2024.

Located at 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Oxton will utilize more than 35,000 square feet of ground-floor office space at Piedmont Center and will encompass nearly an acre of protected green space along Piedmont Road.

Scofflaw, which was founded in 2015 by Matt Shirah and Travis Herman, will be located in a 5,500-square-foot space next to a courtyard with patio tables. The beer selection will include several favorites including the Basement IPA, as well as brews unique to the Oxton location.

It will mark the fourth taproom and brewery for Scofflaw, which, in addition to its original location on the Westside, also has Dr. Scofflaw at The Works development on the Upper Westside and the Scofflaw Beer Barn at State Farm Arena.

The Oxton project, which is being developed by the Ardent Companies, Westbridge and Bridger Properties, will be designed by Atlanta-based Square Feet Studio Architects. It will feature individual spaces for all retail and restaurant tenants, setting it apart from the rush of food halls that have recently opened or are soon to open in metro Atlanta.

Oxton will break ground in the third quarter of 2023, with plans for the first tenants to open in summer 2024.

