BreakingNews
Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
X

Scofflaw Brewing to expand with new location in Buckhead

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Popular Atlanta brewery Scofflaw Brewing is the first tenant to sign on at Oxton, a new and food and beverage district set to open in Buckhead in 2024.

Located at 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Oxton will utilize more than 35,000 square feet of ground-floor office space at Piedmont Center and will encompass nearly an acre of protected green space along Piedmont Road.

Scofflaw, which was founded in 2015 by Matt Shirah and Travis Herman, will be located in a 5,500-square-foot space next to a courtyard with patio tables. The beer selection will include several favorites including the Basement IPA, as well as brews unique to the Oxton location.

ExploreMetro Atlanta beer and cocktail news

It will mark the fourth taproom and brewery for Scofflaw, which, in addition to its original location on the Westside, also has Dr. Scofflaw at The Works development on the Upper Westside and the Scofflaw Beer Barn at State Farm Arena.

The Oxton project, which is being developed by the Ardent Companies, Westbridge and Bridger Properties, will be designed by Atlanta-based Square Feet Studio Architects. It will feature individual spaces for all retail and restaurant tenants, setting it apart from the rush of food halls that have recently opened or are soon to open in metro Atlanta.

Oxton will break ground in the third quarter of 2023, with plans for the first tenants to open in summer 2024.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
3m ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Happy they were located’: 3 kids missing overnight in NW Atlanta found safe
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato

Wicked Wolf to open next week in Midtown with focus on sports and nightlife
1h ago
Ford Fry restaurant King + Duke to close this month after a decade in Buckhead
23h ago
Southern National opens in Summerhill this month with familiar names attached
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
7h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top