Find more than 48 tap handles at the new Scofflaw Beer Barn at State Farm Arena

The Scofflaw Beer Barn at State Farm Arena.
The Scofflaw Beer Barn at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Restaurants & Food
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 30, 2019

Beer lovers have something new to cheer about beyond basketball games and concerts at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Scofflaw Beer Barn, from local brewery Scofflaw Brewing Co., is now open above section 215, in the 200 level of the North Concourse. The Beer Barn will be open for all events except for when the 200 level is closed.

The 101-foot-long bar features up to 48 tap handles, the most of any bar in the arena.

Current Scofflaw offerings on tap include Dirty Beaches, a tropical wheat as well as Basement, Hooligan, JayWalker and POG Basement IPAs. More beers will be added in the future.

Visitors to the Beer Barn can take selfies with a goat sculpture, modeled after the brewery’s logo.

Scofflaw Beer Barn features a goat sculpture.
Scofflaw Beer Barn features a goat sculpture.

“The goat represents us well,” said Scofflaw CEO Matt Shirah. “We like to push the limits and break boundaries. We are active with our customers and community on a daily basis. We added the goat sculpture so customers can get a better feel for Scofflaw, take some pictures and share their brand experience in their own unique way.”

Scofflaw, which Shirah and co-founder Travis Herman opened in 2016, has a primary facility at 1738 MacArthur Blvd. in Atlanta, with plans to open a 9,000 square-foot research and development macrobrewery and taproom at The Works development in West Midtown early next year. The brewery has won multiple awards and has been recognized on "Best of" lists.

