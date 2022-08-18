ajc logo
Savor peach season with these metro Atlanta cocktails

Gypsy Kitchen's Smoke in the Orchard combines Slow & Low rye, peach liqueur and orange bitters. Courtesy of Gypsy Kitchen

Gypsy Kitchen's Smoke in the Orchard combines Slow & Low rye, peach liqueur and orange bitters. Courtesy of Gypsy Kitchen

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago

There’s nothing like peach season in Georgia.

This year’s crop was bountiful in quantity and flavor, and bartenders are finding creative ways to keep the season of the fuzzy stone fruit going, using cordials, infusions, liqueurs, syrups and shrubs in their cocktails.

Southern Belle's Damsel in Distress gets its summertime sweetness from a Pearson peach shrub. Courtesy of Southern Belle

Southern Belle's Damsel in Distress gets its summertime sweetness from a Pearson peach shrub. Courtesy of Southern Belle

Southern Belle's Damsel in Distress gets its summertime sweetness from a Pearson peach shrub. Courtesy of Southern Belle

Pearson Farm has been growing peaches in Georgia since 1885, each one picked by hand. Kevin Bragg, assistant general manager at Southern Belle, is a devotee. “While their season is ending, we’ve turned them into a beautiful peach shrub to extend their time with us as long as possible,” he said. He serves the shrub in a Damsel in Distress, with locally produced Horizon koji rice spirit, Cocchi Americano aperitif, lemon and Peychaud’s bitters. Southern Belle also has a nonalcoholic Just Peachy cocktail, made with the same peach shrub.

1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

North Italia blends tea-infused vodka with lemon, mint and peachcello for a summertime Georgia peach tea. Courtesy of North Italia

North Italia blends tea-infused vodka with lemon, mint and peachcello for a summertime Georgia peach tea. Courtesy of North Italia

North Italia blends tea-infused vodka with lemon, mint and peachcello for a summertime Georgia peach tea. Courtesy of North Italia

At North Italia, bartenders use a peach infusion, created with a similar process to making limoncello from steeping lemon peels. This peachcello is the base of a Georgia peach tea, along with tea-infused Tito’s vodka, lemon and mint.

3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-841-7630; 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta. 770-804-8403, northitalia.com

Dear and the Dove's Matt Watkins creates the base flavor of his Hell Hath No Fury bourbon cocktail by making a Pearson peach and tarragon cordial. Courtesy of Matt Watkins

Dear and the Dove's Matt Watkins creates the base flavor of his Hell Hath No Fury bourbon cocktail by making a Pearson peach and tarragon cordial. Courtesy of Matt Watkins

Dear and the Dove's Matt Watkins creates the base flavor of his Hell Hath No Fury bourbon cocktail by making a Pearson peach and tarragon cordial. Courtesy of Matt Watkins

Deer and the Dove bar manager Matt Watkins’ Hell Hath No Fury centers on a Pearson peach and tarragon cordial, which is mixed with bourbon, gentian amaro and lemon. “I wanted to simply enhance the refreshing nature of a whiskey sour-type cocktail with the juicy and ripe flavors of these delicious peaches,” he said.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com

Slabtown's Georgia Peach Lit cocktail is a refreshing mix of peach vodka, Lapsang souchong tea, spice and citrus. Courtesy of Slabtown

Slabtown's Georgia Peach Lit cocktail is a refreshing mix of peach vodka, Lapsang souchong tea, spice and citrus. Courtesy of Slabtown

Slabtown's Georgia Peach Lit cocktail is a refreshing mix of peach vodka, Lapsang souchong tea, spice and citrus. Courtesy of Slabtown

Along the Beltline, Slabtown serves a drink that carries peaches into fall. In the Georgia Peach Lit, peach-infused vodka, Lapsang souchong tea, bitter orange, paprika, lemon, orange flower and saline are stirred together over ice. Smokey notes in the tea balance the sweetness of the peach, bringing out campfire vibes in the bright drink.

670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-254-1032, slabtownatl.com

Breakfast in Georgia is a Southern spin on a whiskey smash, with a hint of peach. Courtesy of the Southern Gentleman

Breakfast in Georgia is a Southern spin on a whiskey smash, with a hint of peach. Courtesy of the Southern Gentleman

Breakfast in Georgia is a Southern spin on a whiskey smash, with a hint of peach. Courtesy of the Southern Gentleman

There is a hint of juicy ripeness in the Southern Gentleman’s Breakfast in Georgia. Like a Southern spin on a whiskey smash, the cocktail incorporates peach-infused whiskey with muddled lemon and an unexpected herbal flourish of basil.

3035 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com

An edible rice paper Bahamian flag rests atop the Caribbean Soul cocktail at Atlas. Courtesy of Atlas

An edible rice paper Bahamian flag rests atop the Caribbean Soul cocktail at Atlas. Courtesy of Atlas

An edible rice paper Bahamian flag rests atop the Caribbean Soul cocktail at Atlas. Courtesy of Atlas

The Caribbean Soul at Atlas helps to extend both peach and vacation season. Fresh white peaches are used to make a syrup that lends Georgia sweetness to Balvenie Caribbean Cask whisky and vanilla. The frothy top is garnished with an edible rice paper Bahamian flag.

88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com

Peach liqueur captures flavors and aromas of fresh peaches in a bottle for year-round pleasure. Gypsy Kitchen uses it for a sultry take on an Old-Fashioned. Smoke in the Orchard stirs together rye whiskey, peach liqueur and orange bitters.

3035 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, gypsykitchenatl.com

Falling Rabbit's Black Sheep has a slightly bitter and herbaceous backbone, balanced by peach and vanilla. Courtesy of Falling Rabbit

Falling Rabbit's Black Sheep has a slightly bitter and herbaceous backbone, balanced by peach and vanilla. Courtesy of Falling Rabbit

Falling Rabbit's Black Sheep has a slightly bitter and herbaceous backbone, balanced by peach and vanilla. Courtesy of Falling Rabbit

What began as a Negroni riff morphed into what is now the Black Sheep at Falling Rabbit. Castle & Key’s Roots of Ruin gin, Zucca Rabarbaro, peach liqueur and Douglas Fir liqueur are barrel-aged, resulting in a drink that has a slightly bitter and herbaceous backbone, balanced by a burst of peach and hints of vanilla.

3580 Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-623-1452, fallingrabbit.com

The bourbon tea spritz at Varuni Napoli is a little bit of Italy and a little bit of Atlanta in a glass. Courtesy of 360 Media

The bourbon tea spritz at Varuni Napoli is a little bit of Italy and a little bit of Atlanta in a glass. Courtesy of 360 Media

The bourbon tea spritz at Varuni Napoli is a little bit of Italy and a little bit of Atlanta in a glass. Courtesy of 360 Media

With the bourbon tea spritz at the Monroe Drive location of Varuni Napoli, beverage director Marco Moran said he wanted to combine Italian culture with that of the Peach State. What’s better than an Italian spritz with muddled peaches?

1540 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-709-2690, varuni.us/midtown

