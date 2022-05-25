Perfecting a cheesy treat on the Eastside Beltline

Gillespie said he put nachos on the menu of his new spot (which replaced Cold Beer) because they are among his top five favorite foods — alongside wings, ice cream, pho and cured meats.

“To me, nachos are a deceptively easy dish that goes wrong all the time,” he said. “People think you can just throw it together, and it will be delicious, when, in fact, great nachos are one of the culinary world’s finest examples of proportionalism.”