ajc logo
X

Perfecting a cheesy treat on the Eastside Beltline

Chef Kevin Gillespie serves sheet-tray nachos at Slabtown Public House. Courtesy of Slabtown Public House

caption arrowCaption
Chef Kevin Gillespie serves sheet-tray nachos at Slabtown Public House. Courtesy of Slabtown Public House

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Sheet-tray nachos at Slabtown Public House

Chef Kevin Gillespie’s nachos at Slabtown Public House not only provide a tasty dining experience, but also a lesson in how the dish ideally should be constructed.

Gillespie said he put nachos on the menu of his new spot (which replaced Cold Beer) because they are among his top five favorite foods — alongside wings, ice cream, pho and cured meats.

“To me, nachos are a deceptively easy dish that goes wrong all the time,” he said. “People think you can just throw it together, and it will be delicious, when, in fact, great nachos are one of the culinary world’s finest examples of proportionalism.”

Gillespie builds his gooey, crunchy nachos wide, not high. A sheet tray of tortilla chips is topped with beer-braised pulled pork, colby jack cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle salsa. A delicious avocado crema drizzle adds cool creaminess.

Every chip on the tray is covered with the smoky-savory toppings, and a group of friends easily can share in the messy treat.

Slabtown Public House. 670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-254-1032, facebook.com/slabtownpubATL

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Casa Robles opens in Roswell for tapas, tacos and tequila
Kwame Onwuachi shares flavor map of African diaspora in ‘My America’
Atlanta Classics: Brick Store Pub celebrates 25 years
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top