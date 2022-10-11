Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls

Real estate developers have hopped on the food hall bandwagon, because these dining spaces draw crowds at a time when shopping habits have shifted online, impacting brick-and-mortar retail sales.

There are pluses for stall vendors, too. Startup costs for stalls are much less than for opening a restaurant, and there’s built-in foot traffic, making food halls a place where budding entrepreneurs can gain a foothold in the market and test menu ideas.

In our Fall Dining Guide, we take a dive into the metro Atlanta food hall scene, which includes about 150 vendors. We take you on a tour of every food hall, explaining what is unique about each destination and pointing out some favorite bites and sips.

In addition, we trace the evolution of Atlanta’s beloved Sweet Auburn curb market, and what has given it staying power. And, we go behind the scenes with food hall developers and stall vendors, to learn what it takes for a food hall to be successful. Finally, we’ve got a handy list of the food halls headed our way. Chances are, there’s one opening in your neck of the woods.

Find the whole thing online Oct. 18 at ajc.com/foodhalls, or in the paper on Oct. 23.