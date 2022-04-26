‘Upscale’ Korean steakhouse coming to former Restaurant Eugene space

The same restaurateur who’s bringing a ramen restaurant to the Aramore development in Buckhead also has plans to open a Korean steakhouse next door.
Justin Lim is set to open the new concept in the former Restaurant Eugene space at 2277 Peachtree Road. The restaurant will be “an upscale Korean-infused A5 Wagyu steakhouse with twists never before seen in Atlanta,” according to the real estate listing. The Shumacher Group, Inc. and Steve Josovitz represented the landlord in the transaction.
The 3,243-square-foot space features a patio and parking.
Last month, Lim announced plans to open a second metro Atlanta location of his Okiboru ramen eatery next door in the former Holeman & Finch space.
Lim is also the founder of Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in Sandy Springs in December 2020 and has since expanded with restaurants in Decatur, Athens, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown, as well as a location in New York City. More Scoville locations are slated to open in the coming months in Chamblee, Norcross, Peachtree City and Duluth.
Chef Linton Hopkins owned both Restaurant Eugene and Holeman & Finch before they closed in 2019. Holeman & Finch is slated to relocate to Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square.
Lim did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author