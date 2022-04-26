ajc logo
X

‘Upscale’ Korean steakhouse coming to former Restaurant Eugene space

A Korean steakhouse will take over the former Restaurant Eugene space in the Aramore development.

caption arrowCaption
A Korean steakhouse will take over the former Restaurant Eugene space in the Aramore development.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

The same restaurateur who’s bringing a ramen restaurant to the Aramore development in Buckhead also has plans to open a Korean steakhouse next door.

Justin Lim is set to open the new concept in the former Restaurant Eugene space at 2277 Peachtree Road. The restaurant will be “an upscale Korean-infused A5 Wagyu steakhouse with twists never before seen in Atlanta,” according to the real estate listing. The Shumacher Group, Inc. and Steve Josovitz represented the landlord in the transaction.

The 3,243-square-foot space features a patio and parking.

Last month, Lim announced plans to open a second metro Atlanta location of his Okiboru ramen eatery next door in the former Holeman & Finch space.

Lim is also the founder of Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in Sandy Springs in December 2020 and has since expanded with restaurants in Decatur, Athens, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown, as well as a location in New York City. More Scoville locations are slated to open in the coming months in Chamblee, Norcross, Peachtree City and Duluth.

Chef Linton Hopkins owned both Restaurant Eugene and Holeman & Finch before they closed in 2019. Holeman & Finch is slated to relocate to Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square.

Lim did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ponce City Market stall Farm to Ladle to close this weekend
17h ago
Baker Dude opens third location at Emory Village
21h ago
Fairway Social coming to Trilith development and more restaurant news
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top