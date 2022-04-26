‘Upscale’ Korean steakhouse coming to former Restaurant Eugene space

Last month, Lim announced plans to open a second metro Atlanta location of his Okiboru ramen eatery next door in the former Holeman & Finch space.

Lim is also the founder of Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in Sandy Springs in December 2020 and has since expanded with restaurants in Decatur, Athens, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown, as well as a location in New York City. More Scoville locations are slated to open in the coming months in Chamblee, Norcross, Peachtree City and Duluth.