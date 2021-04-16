A new Publix is coming to Atlanta’s Westside

A new Publix is set to open in northwest Atlanta.
The grocery story will be built as part of the next phase of The Interlock, a large mixed-used complex in Atlanta’s Home Park neighborhood between Howell Mill Road and Northside Drive.
The Publix will be located near the intersection of Ethel Street and Northside Drive; demolition at the site is set to start in May, S.J. Collins Enterprises, the developer behind The Interlock, announced this week.
The Interlock is located in a rapidly developing part of town. The once-industrial area is now home to the Westside Provisions District, upscale bars and restaurants and luxury apartment complexes.
The first phase of The Interlock spans nine acres and includes 200,000 square feet of office space, 105,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a hotel and over 400 housing units. The second phase will total 4.5 acres and will include the Publix, more retail and office space and student housing for Georgia Tech, which is within walking distance.
“Residents have been asking for more dining and a grocery store in all of our community meetings for years and we knew this was something that would be a much-needed component of any expansion plan,” said Jeff Garrison, a partner with S.J. Collins.