Atlanta already getting ready to host 2025 national-championship game

The expansion from four teams to 12 will mean plenty for fan bases. They will have to budget and plan for as many as four games, up from two, the semifinal and final, in the current four-team format. Corso said he doesn’t think that increasing the number of games will result in a decreased attendance for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which can accommodate more than 78,000 people. He said that Atlanta being the center of two power conferences, the SEC and the ACC, and the self-proclaimed center of the college football universe also will help.

“I think no matter how many they have, Atlanta is just going to have a good matchup because one, we’re surrounded by great college football programs all over the Southeast, but we’re also easily accessible to Big Ten schools, and even teams out in the West,” Corso said.

“Flexibility is key, and so is affordability to get there, whether you want to drive or fly. So I think all of that combined, no matter the size of the playoff, how many teams they have, I think Atlanta is always going to be suited very well for a good matchup.”

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium last hosted the championship game in 2018 to end the 2017 season. Alabama defeated Georgia on Jan. 8 in front of an announced attendance of 77,430, which was the second-largest championship crowd in CFP history.

Things didn’t go as well as the hosts hoped.

A combination of rain and President Donald Trump’s decision to attend contributed to waits of as long as two hours to get into the billion-dollar venue.

“It was awesome,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said the day after the game. “From top to bottom, the people of Atlanta were wonderful hosts. Yes, they had a curveball thrown at them with the visit by the President of the United States.”

While there were a few negatives then, there should be some positives for the 2025 game. It is scheduled to be played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Because some businesses will be closed to honor the civil rights leader, that should help thin Atlanta’s notorious traffic. Corso said he hopes that they can do some things to tie together the game and Atlanta’s history of civil rights.

Explore AJC coverage of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Corso also pointed to improvements to State Farm Arena, which could serve as a host for concerts or other fan-related events, and the Hilton Signia, a large hotel under construction beside the World Congress Center and scheduled to open in 2024, as changes that have been made since the title game was last here.

“So a lot of things have developed in that short time period that we can add to the mix of experience,” Corso said. “So yeah, we scored very well across the board with the CFP.”

As far as lessons learned from Los Angeles, Corso said he appreciated how the city held fan events at Banc of California Stadium, home of MLS team LAFC, last week. The site is near USC and downtown Los Angeles, which made it easier for fans of Georgia and TCU to get there and prompted Corso to point out how unique Atlanta is with regard to its larger venues. He also liked how the city honored public school teachers, which Atlanta did in 2018 and likely will do again in 2025.

“We are really lucky in the fact that we are so compact that you don’t have to get on shuttle buses to drive 20 miles or 20 minutes and 30 minutes away to go to some function,” he said. “And the media don’t have to get on shuttles to come downtown or go wherever we want. It’s all walkable. And there’s only a handful of cities in the U.S. that can offer that.”

The hope is that if Atlanta can host in 2025 as well as it hosted in 2018, that it will become part of a select rotation.

“There’s a lot of cities they can go to,” Corso said. “They would like to move it around. But I do think the warm-weather cities are beneficial, given the game date. So that puts us right in the heart of that rotation. So you figure, perhaps some time at the latter part of the decade, early part of 2030. Who knows? It’d be cool. It’s a great market for it.”