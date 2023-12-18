Atlanta pastry pop-up Galette to open first brick-and-mortar in Avondale Estates

The Avondale Estates location will be something of a homecoming for the pair since the Avondale Estates Farmers Market was one of their first markets.

“It’s pretty exciting to get to be part of the community that’s been so supportive of us,” she said.

Located at 110 N. Avondale Road near the city’s new mixed-use Town Green project, the 1,216-square-foot shop will initially be more of a grab-and-go concept with about 300 square feet of space in the front, Thomas said. There are also plans for the city to expand North Avondale Road’s sidewalk as part of the North Avondale and East College Complete Street project, Perkins said, so it could allow more room for outdoor tables.

Thomas said they want the bakery to feel “classic European,” similar to their pastries.

“It can be fancy, but we still want it to be approachable,” she said.

The bakery will give Thomas and Perkins an opportunity to expand their menu with savory items like ham and cheese croissants in addition to their normal array of pastries like seasonal fruit galettes and a range of croissants. They also plan to have a refrigerated pastry case, which means Thomas will be able to create entremets and other desserts with custards and creams, something that’s not possible at balmy Georgia farmers markets.

“We’ll still have very much a European-style mentality with what we’re offering,” Thomas said. “It is local, it is fresh, it changes with our seasons.”

As for Perkins, she hopes to introduce a small bread program so customers can pick up a loaf of bread in the morning or sandwiches in the afternoon. The pair also hope to offer cooking classes in the future.

They will keep selling their pastries at farmers markets as they build out the bakery and even after it opens, so they can make their items accessible to those who aren’t close to Avondale Estates.

“I think (community is) something that’s really important and something that a lot of people are feeling the lack of these days.” Perkins said. “I’m really excited to be part of a larger community and have our little bakery community.”

