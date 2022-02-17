Hamburger icon
New Atlanta restaurants to find pho, ramen and other soups to warm you up

Harvest Soup from the menu of Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe. (Courtesy of Hannah Jimerson)

Credit: Hannah Jimerson

Harvest Soup from the menu of Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe. (Courtesy of Hannah Jimerson)

Credit: Hannah Jimerson

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Spring is on the horizon, but we’re not out of the chilly woods quite yet. Luckily, there are plenty of new places in metro Atlanta to grab a hot bowl of ramen or pho or other bowls that’ll warm you up before the sun starts sticking around on the regular.

8Arm. Sushi is the star at the newest iteration of 8Arm, which shifted its focus last year to Japanese dishes under the eye of Tokyo-born Hiro Endo. But save room for the two kinds of ramen on the menu, including a vegetarian option and the Chicken Tantanmen with chile oil and pickled bok choy and topped with a shoyu egg, radish and scallions.

710 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 8armatl.com.

Dirty Rascal. Todd Ginsberg of several popular Atlanta restaurants including the General Muir partnered with chef Josh Hopkins on this traditional Italian restaurant inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel. Tuck into the Italian Wedding Soup or the Pasta e Fagioli, both hearty enough to keep you warm and put some meat on your bones.

415 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 470-600-3500, dirtyrascal.com/

Juniper Cafe. The team behind Lazy Betty opened this casual cafe and bakery that highlights Vietnamese dishes, including vegan and traditional pho. The latter is made with 12-hour oxtail broth, sliced beef and tallow. Continue the warmup with a Vietnamese coffee or a pot of ginger green tea. If things get too hot, cool down with a bowl of the eatery’s coconut shaved ice.

2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-427-3057, juniper-cafe.com.

Lady Ha. This spot opened in the Ford Factory Lofts just off the Eastside Beltline at the end of 2021, offering a variety of Vietnamese classics including banh mi and bao. Stay hot with the menu’s three kinds of pho, including one made with 15-hour smoked brisket and the vegan Pho Chay with plant-based meatballs and smoked tofu.

699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-956-6789, ladyha.com.

Split Pea Soup from the menu of Mount Royal.

Credit: Mount Royal

Mount Royal. Located inside the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel, Hugh Acheson’s newest restaurant is an homage to Montreal steakhouses, and the recipe for its Split Pea Soup is ubiquitous in Quebec. The restaurant’s hearty version, dotted with ham, shot through with smoked onion cream and topped with scallions, will help keep you warm when Atlanta weather feels more north than south of the border. “It tastes like home,” Acheson said.

3301 Lenox Square Parkway NE, Atlanta. 470-763-4399, mtroyalatl.com.

Pho Cue makes a very good version of its namesake dish, this one with smoked beef brisket. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Wendell Brock

Pho Cue makes a very good version of its namesake dish, this one with smoked beef brisket. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Pho Cue. Julian Wissman and Brian Holloway opened their barbecue-Vietnamese-fusion brick-and-mortar in Glenwood Park after operating as a pop-up for more than a year. The pair’s specialty is pho topped with smoked brisket, which Wissman and Holloway perfected after working at restaurants including Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

925 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-549-7595, eatphocue.com.

Pollo Supremo. The partners behind Supremo Taco on Memorial Drive in Atlanta opened this East Atlanta restaurant with a concise menu focused on Sinaloan-style marinated and grilled chicken. But don’t sleep on the sides, including the Sopa de Pollo that’ll cure what ails you on a cold winter night.

792 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9082, pollo-supremo.com.

Rasoi Fusion Indian Cuisine. This new Indian restaurant features several soups on its menu, including a tomato soup, a vegetarian sweet corn soup (a version made with chicken is also available), and a traditional mulligatawny soup with lentils.

720 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-817-0661, rasoifusion.com/

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe and Cafe. Chef Stacey West expanded her pimento cheese business into a brick-and-mortar restaurant that opened late last year. The menu’s plant-based Harvest Soup sees West’s vegan pimento cheese paired with vegetable broth, black beans, pumpkin, sweet potato, tomato, coconut milk and ginger. While you’re there, treat yourself to a slice of pimento cheesecake.

4456 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 678-401-5401, sugascheeseshoppe.com.

Pho from the menu of Vietvana. (Courtesy of Vietvana)

Credit: Vietvana

Vietvana. The Vietnamese restaurant opened its third location in Ponce City Market late last year, joining locations in Midtown and Avondale Estates. Use Vietvana’s house-made rice noodles in the build-your-own pho option, which offers a choice of broth and proteins including tripe, shrimp and rare steak.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2020, vietvana.com.

