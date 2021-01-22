X

National Pie Day 2021: How to celebrate in Atlanta

Restaurant News | 57 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Looking for something sweet to start the new year off with? Lucky for you, National Pie Day is celebrated each year on Jan. 23.

National Pie Day started around 1975, when Boulder, Colorado, schoolteacher Charlie Papazian told his students he was declaring his birthday, Jan. 23, National Pie Day, the Denver Post reported. Forty-four years later, the holiday endures.

Here, some ways to indulge:

The Colonnade's famous coconut cream pie. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Colonnade’s famous coconut cream pie. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

If you want to try some pie

The Colonnade. The Atlanta institution makes coconut cream pie worth stopping in for.

1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, Facebook.com/Colonnade-Restaurant-Inc-113534438679225

Crave Pie Studio. Say “that’s ‘jes pie, darlin’ in store on Jan. 23 to get $1 off a mini chocolate chess pie.

3107 B Main St., Duluth and 360 Commerce St., Alpharetta. cravepie.com/

Magnolia Room Cafeteria. The Tucker spot serves up coconut pie we crave.

4450 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. magnoliaroomcafeteria.com

Pie Bar. Check out the pie shop’s two locations will sell slices, whole pies, samplers and half and half pies.

8720 Main St., Woodstock, 678-402-6245 and 60 Powder Springs St., Marietta, 678-402-5176. orderpiebar.com/

Check out a few more places to try pie around metro Atlanta, including two Georgia pie shops that were named best in America

Get to know Paul, the Pot Pie Guy

Try five of Atlanta’s best hand pies

If you want to drool over pie

Check out photos of 30 mouthwatering pies from metro Atlanta and around Georgia

If you want to bake your own pie

Check out recipes from the ‘Pie Room’ and ‘A La Mode’

Learn how to make Southern Baked Pie Company’s flaky pie crust

Learn to make the apple pie from Mission + Market

Easy as cream pie: With a few kitchen staples, even a novice baker can create a celebratory dessert

Check out Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s recipe for Frito Pie

Make tomato pie three ways

Recipes for savory pies

3 pies that might surprise your guests

Use sweet Georgia onions in the savory pie recipe

Want to make the perfect pie? 10 Atlanta chefs share their secrets

Recipe: Shoofly pie, reimagned

ExploreMom found pleasing our family as easy as pie

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

