National Pie Day 2021: How to celebrate in Atlanta

Looking for something sweet to start the new year off with? Lucky for you, National Pie Day is celebrated each year on Jan. 23.
National Pie Day started around 1975, when Boulder, Colorado, schoolteacher Charlie Papazian told his students he was declaring his birthday, Jan. 23, National Pie Day, the Denver Post reported. Forty-four years later, the holiday endures.
Here, some ways to indulge:
Credit: Wendell Brock
If you want to try some pie
The Colonnade. The Atlanta institution makes coconut cream pie worth stopping in for.
1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, Facebook.com/Colonnade-Restaurant-Inc-113534438679225
Crave Pie Studio. Say “that’s ‘jes pie, darlin’ in store on Jan. 23 to get $1 off a mini chocolate chess pie.
3107 B Main St., Duluth and 360 Commerce St., Alpharetta. cravepie.com/
Magnolia Room Cafeteria. The Tucker spot serves up coconut pie we crave.
4450 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. magnoliaroomcafeteria.com
Pie Bar. Check out the pie shop’s two locations will sell slices, whole pies, samplers and half and half pies.
8720 Main St., Woodstock, 678-402-6245 and 60 Powder Springs St., Marietta, 678-402-5176. orderpiebar.com/
Check out a few more places to try pie around metro Atlanta, including two Georgia pie shops that were named best in America
Get to know Paul, the Pot Pie Guy
Try five of Atlanta’s best hand pies
If you want to drool over pie
Check out photos of 30 mouthwatering pies from metro Atlanta and around Georgia
If you want to bake your own pie
Check out recipes from the ‘Pie Room’ and ‘A La Mode’
Learn how to make Southern Baked Pie Company’s flaky pie crust
Learn to make the apple pie from Mission + Market
Easy as cream pie: With a few kitchen staples, even a novice baker can create a celebratory dessert
Check out Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s recipe for Frito Pie
3 pies that might surprise your guests
Use sweet Georgia onions in the savory pie recipe
Want to make the perfect pie? 10 Atlanta chefs share their secrets
Recipe: Shoofly pie, reimagned
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author