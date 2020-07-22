Learn how to make Southern Baked Pie Company’s flaky pie crust

I am a huge fan of the pies from the Southern Baked Pie Company. What I love most is their buttery flaky pie crust. I was wondering if you might share their recipe and any tips for baking flaky pie crust? Thanks in advance!
– Aubrey Lenyard, Decatur
Amanda Dalton Wilbanks founded Southern Baked Pie Company in 2012, creating a business that offers sweet and savory pies baked in an all-butter pie dough. She’s shared the recipe in her cookbook, “Southern Baked: Celebrating Life with Pie,” (Gibbs Smith, $24.99). In the book, she credits her mother-in-law, Sandy Wilbanks, for providing her first lessons in making pie dough and sharing the recipe.
Some of her tips for flaky crusts include working with cold ingredients. She says she even chills the flour, salt and sugar and adds ice cubes to the 1/4 cup cold water to make sure the water is icy cold. She cautions against adding too much water to the dough and suggests working the dough as little as possible. She likes to roll out her crusts between two sheets of parchment paper, rolling from the center then working out to the edges. After every roll, she gives the dough a quarter turn to end up with an even circle. The finished thickness should be 1/8-inch. If you like to work ahead, Wilbanks suggests you make the dough, roll out the crusts, put them in pie plates and flute the edges, then wrap in plastic wrap and over-wrap with foil. Protected this way, they can be frozen for up to six months.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for flouring work surface
- 8 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup cold water
- In a medium bowl, toss flour and butter together. Use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the flour. After a minute, add the salt and sugar. Continue to work the butter into the flour until the mixture is the consistency of coarse-ground cornmeal. The cubes of butter should be smaller than the size of green peas.
- Add the water, all at once. Stir the mixture together until it begins to come together. Form the mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and press into a disk. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, up to two days.
- When ready to form pie crust, remove dough from refrigerator and roll out to desired size on a lightly floured surface. Arrange in pie plate and flute as desired. Bake filled or unfilled according to your pie recipe. Makes: crust for 1 9-inch pie (8 servings)
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 176 calories (percent of calories from fat, 61), 7 grams protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 12 grams fat (7 grams saturated), 30 milligrams cholesterol, 147 milligrams sodium.
Southern Baked Pie Company. 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 404-263-0820, southernbakedpie.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.