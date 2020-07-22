Learn how to make Southern Baked Pie Company’s flaky pie crust

Some of her tips for flaky crusts include working with cold ingredients. She says she even chills the flour, salt and sugar and adds ice cubes to the 1/4 cup cold water to make sure the water is icy cold. She cautions against adding too much water to the dough and suggests working the dough as little as possible. She likes to roll out her crusts between two sheets of parchment paper, rolling from the center then working out to the edges. After every roll, she gives the dough a quarter turn to end up with an even circle. The finished thickness should be 1/8-inch. If you like to work ahead, Wilbanks suggests you make the dough, roll out the crusts, put them in pie plates and flute the edges, then wrap in plastic wrap and over-wrap with foil. Protected this way, they can be frozen for up to six months.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.