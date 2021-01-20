COOKBOOK REVIEW: A British lost art, revived

Inside a Victorian kitchen within a London five-star hotel, the chef channels that obsession into savory creations inspired by fine pastry work steeped in British history — from bite-size puff pastry baskets filled with deviled lamb kidney to chicken pies decorated with paisley patterns based on one served for the coronation of Elizabeth II.

In the introduction to “The Pie Room” (Bloomsbury, $30), Franklin tells how, soon after opening the Holborn Dining Room within the historic Rosewood Hotel in 2014, he stumbled upon an intricate antique pie tin. Intrigued, he took it to his kitchen staff to figure out how to use it. More experiments followed, leading him to sketch a vision for a separate kitchen devoted to resurrecting the lost art of British pies.