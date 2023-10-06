Marcus Bar & Grille to host peanut-inspired pop-up next week

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson and the National Peanut Board, an organization that represents peanut farmers and their families, are teaming up next week to create a nutty pop-up menu at Marcus Bar & Grille.

From Oct. 10-15, the eatery, which opened in March in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, will “transform into a retro ‘60s-inspired diner,” according to a news release, complete with a multi-course menu featuring the star of the show: peanuts.

Diners will find peanut-themed twists on Samuelsson’s favorite Southern comfort dishes and drinks with non-alcoholic, vegan and gluten-free options.

Highlights include: a PB&J old fashioned with bourbon, peanut simple syrup, raspberry liqueur and bitters; peanut butter chicken and waffles with fried chicken thighs over a peanut butter waffle and topped with boiled peanut chutney and maple peanut butter glaze; peanut butter smoked pork ribs with a peanut sauce and heirloom tomato slaw drizzled over pork ribs; and peanut brittle pudding with caramelized popcorn, candied peanuts and banana slices.

“Peanuts and peanut butter are key ingredients in comfort dishes across many cuisines, including many of the dishes I grew up eating and serve in my restaurants today,” Samuelsson said in a prepared statement. “The team and I had so much fun curating this menu and I can’t wait to share this one-of-a-kind 60′s diner experience with our guests at Marcus Bar & Grille. We hope these dishes inspire everyone to find more unique ways to incorporate peanuts into their at-home cooking.”

Located at 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Marcus Bar & Grille is Samuelsson’s first concept in Atlanta with a menu that provides twists on modern Southern food. The James Beard Award-winning chef owns restaurants around the United States and Europe, including his original restaurant Red Rooster Harlem in New York. He has made multiple TV appearances, including as a head judge on “Top Chef: Family Style,” and he hosted “No Passport Required” on PBS.

The pop-up items are available for individual purchase, or they can be ordered as a three-course tasting menu during regular dining hours. No tickets are required, but reservations are suggested.

If You Go

Oct. 10-15. Marcus Bar & Grille, 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. Tuesday, 470-890-1700. marcusbarandgrille.com.

