Marcus Bar & Grille to host peanut-inspired pop-up next week

For six days, the eatery will offer a nutty multi-course menu.

Credit: Courtesy of Powerhouse Productions

Credit: Courtesy of Powerhouse Productions

10 minutes ago
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson and the National Peanut Board, an organization that represents peanut farmers and their families, are teaming up next week to create a nutty pop-up menu at Marcus Bar & Grille.

From Oct. 10-15, the eatery, which opened in March in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, will “transform into a retro ‘60s-inspired diner,” according to a news release, complete with a multi-course menu featuring the star of the show: peanuts.

Diners will find peanut-themed twists on Samuelsson’s favorite Southern comfort dishes and drinks with non-alcoholic, vegan and gluten-free options.

Highlights include: a PB&J old fashioned with bourbon, peanut simple syrup, raspberry liqueur and bitters; peanut butter chicken and waffles with fried chicken thighs over a peanut butter waffle and topped with boiled peanut chutney and maple peanut butter glaze; peanut butter smoked pork ribs with a peanut sauce and heirloom tomato slaw drizzled over pork ribs; and peanut brittle pudding with caramelized popcorn, candied peanuts and banana slices.

“Peanuts and peanut butter are key ingredients in comfort dishes across many cuisines, including many of the dishes I grew up eating and serve in my restaurants today,” Samuelsson said in a prepared statement. “The team and I had so much fun curating this menu and I can’t wait to share this one-of-a-kind 60′s diner experience with our guests at Marcus Bar & Grille. We hope these dishes inspire everyone to find more unique ways to incorporate peanuts into their at-home cooking.”

Located at 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Marcus Bar & Grille is Samuelsson’s first concept in Atlanta with a menu that provides twists on modern Southern food. The James Beard Award-winning chef owns restaurants around the United States and Europe, including his original restaurant Red Rooster Harlem in New York. He has made multiple TV appearances, including as a head judge on “Top Chef: Family Style,” and he hosted “No Passport Required” on PBS.

The pop-up items are available for individual purchase, or they can be ordered as a three-course tasting menu during regular dining hours. No tickets are required, but reservations are suggested.

If You Go

Oct. 10-15. Marcus Bar & Grille, 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. Tuesday, 470-890-1700. marcusbarandgrille.com.

