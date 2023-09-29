More than 15 metro Atlanta October food and drink events to check out

Get spooky, drink and eat for good causes, and brunch with pride around metro Atlanta this October.

Celebrate Hispanic heritage

Through Oct. 15, head to El Super Pan at The Battery Atlanta for specials to celebrate different Hispanic countries. On Oct. 1, try gallo pinto and vigoron and Tona beer for Nicaragua; Oct. 2-8, celebrate the Dominican Republic with sancocho, mangu, queso and salami and Presidente beer; and Oct. 9-15, try asada negro and Santa Teresa rum in honor of Venezuela.

Oct. 1-15. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com/new-battery

Dine out for a cause

Through October, dine at participating Dining With Gratitude restaurants including NFA Burger, Alma Cocina, Piastra and Osteria Mattone to benefit locally-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen. Each restaurant is pledging to raise at least $1,000; donations can also be made via the Giving Kitchen website. The organization provides financial assistance and community resources to food service workers in times of crisis.

Oct. 1-31. Multiple locations. thegivingkitchen.org/dining-with-gratitude-2023

Drink pink for a cause

For the 13th year, CentraArchy Restaurants will host Pink Kiss for the Cure in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through October, Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime will offer a limited-edition Pink Kiss martini, with 50% of the sales going directly to breast cancer research and care.

Oct. 1-31. Joey D’s Oak Room, 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody, 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com. 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com/menu-atlanta.

Wine in Sandy Springs

Get some sips at the inaugural Sandy Springs Wine Festival. Held at Heritage Green, the event will offer wine pours as well as bites from local restaurants and live music.

3-5 p.m. Oct. 1. $70. 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. eventbrite.com/e/sandy-springs-wine-festival-tickets-604064943507

More pink

Head to Ponce City Market restaurant Atrium for its annual pink party, with brunch, drink special, a DJ, giveaways and pink Polaroid photo takeaways. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Giving Kitchen in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Celebrate Sugo

Help Sugo celebrate its 20-year anniversary with a party featuring entertainment and unlimited food including bacon-wrapped dates, hanger steak and caprese skewers. VIP tickets also include beverages.

2-6 p.m. Oct. 1. $50-$70. 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, sugo20yearcelebration.splashthat.com

Credit: Courtesy of Big Green Egg Credit: Courtesy of Big Green Egg

EGGtoberfest

Celebrate all things Big Green Egg at EGGtoberfest. Tickets include samplings of food cooked on Big Green Eggs, two beverages, cooking demos, commemorative T-shirt and a special gift.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $75. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. biggreenegg.com/eggtoberfest

A patio party

Head to the Optimist and Superica’s shared parking lot for a patio party featuring food and drinks from both restaurants. Menu items will include lobster, octopus skewers, elote and macha tacos and chicken al pastor.

Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 8. 914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com

A spooky soiree

Henry Zebrowski, known for his starring roles in “Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell” and “The Last Podcast on the Left,” will host the Donner Party dinner party at Ammazza. Chef Mike LaSage, formerly of P’Cheen and Bone Link BBQ, will create horror-themed food served at four different stations. Tickets also include two cocktails.

7 p.m. Oct. 11. $149. 591 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-835-2298, atldonnerparty.com

Taste of Chamblee

Get a taste of some of Chamblee’s best restaurants at the Taste of Chamblee. Buysamples of food from eateries including Chicas Birria, Bluetop, Oh-K Dog and Antiguo Lobo, along with drinks, live performances, a beer garden showing college football games and a kids zone.

3-9 p.m. Oct. 14. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. tasteofchamblee.net

Brunch with pride

Celebrate Atlanta Pride with BrunchOUT at Kimpton Shane Hotel. The event includes a performance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Olivia Lux, along with brunch bites, a full bar and a silent auction. Proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will benefit the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people.

5-8 p.m. Oct. 14. $40. 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3456, eventbrite.com/e/kimpton-presents-brunchout-featuring-olivia-lux-tickets-641510333677

Atlantic Station Restaurant Week

Try some of the best food Atlantic Station has to offer during Atlantic Station Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants including Azotea, Allora, NaanStop and Toscano will offer special prix fixe menus and deals.

Oct. 16-22. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com/event/restaurant-week

A collaborative dinner

A group of local chefs and friends are teaming up for a collaborative ITP x OTP dinner at Foundation Social Eatery. The Alpharetta restaurant will host Atlas, Lazy Betty, Little Bear and Kyma for a seven-course meal, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Ben’s Friends, a support group for members of the food and beverage industry. Optional wine pairings will also be available. Wine pairings will be provided by Fermented and poured by founder Adam Danielson — with bottles available for purchase following the dinner. Tickets are available on resy.com for $165 per person, plus a wine pairing fee of $85 per person.

5-8:45 p.m. Oct. 17. $165. 55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0028, bit.ly/46am4hk

Sug After Dark

Join Tiny Lou pastry chef Charmain Ware for Sug After Dark, a seated four-course dessert tasting with dishes including a fois gras beignet and crepe suzette. Certified sommelier Janeen Jason will also be on hand to offer wine pairings.

8:30-10 p.m. Oct. 19. 470-485-0085, $70. 789 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/sug-after-dark-tickets-723471050387

Pumpkins and paella

Start the Halloween celebrations early with a pumpkin-carving event at Cooks & Soldiers that also includes a plate of paella. Dishes and drinks from the menu will also be available to order a la carte. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Giving Kitchen.

4-6 p.m. Oct. 22. $25. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival

Kosher barbecue

Organized by the Hebrew Order of David, the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival hosts a cooking competition, with meats to try from more than 20 different teams. The event also features music, vendors, a kids section and other kosher festival foods for purchase.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22. Free, 1-ounce tasting tickets $1.25. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-580-3897, theatlantakosherbbq.com

Beer for good

Raise a glass and head to Decatur for the annual S.U.D.S. (Simply Us Doing our Share) Festival. The craft beer experience offers pours from more than 25 breweries, plus a souvenir glass, along with food available for purchase and live music. VIP tickets also include early entry and bites. Funds will be donated to help fuel Legacy Park’s group of nonprofits.

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 28. $70-$95. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. freshtix.com/events/suds-2023

