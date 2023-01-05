ajc logo
LaGarde American Eatery opens in Milton for cajun cuisine and cocktails

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Chamblee restaurant Lagarde American Eatery has expanded with a second location in Milton.

Located in the Crabapple Market development at 1935 Heritage Walk, LaGarde will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday, Jan. 6. Chef Jamie Adams and partner Leonardo Moura opened the first location in 2019.

The menu reflects that of the Chamblee location, with dishes including shrimp etouffee, red beans and rice, oysters, po’ boys, and jambalaya, along with desserts such as bread pudding and beignets. A weekend brunch menu, set to launch Jan. 14, will feature items including blackened salmon avocado toast, eggs Benedict and fried egg BLT sandwich, as well as brunch cocktails.

The indoor/outdoor bar offers cocktails, frozen drinks like the rum-based Painkiller, local and New Orleans beers, bourbon, whiskey and wine.

Credit: Lagarde American Eatery

Credit: Lagarde American Eatery

Designed by Vivien Leigh Interiors, the LaGarde space features “graffiti–like vignettes, a tempting oyster display and an ‘everything goes’ atmosphere,” along with an outdoor seating area, according to a press release.

Dinner hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4-9 p.m. Sundays. Starting Jan. 14, brunch will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Credit: LaGarde American Eatery

Credit: LaGarde American Eatery

Lagarde, Adams’ middle name, pays homage to his parents, who were born and raised in New Orleans. Moura and Adams also own G Pizzeria and il Giallo Osteria and Bar in Sandy Springs. Before they opened il Giallo, Adams was the longtime executive chef at now-shuttered Midtown restaurant Veni Vidi Vici and Moura was the general manager.

Lagarde joins several other food and beverage concepts at Crabapple Market including Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Kathleen’s Catch, Alumni Cooke Dough, Knuckies Hoagies, Peach Love and Pizza, The Nest Cafe, Six Bridges Brewing and Spiced Right Ribhouse. Dua Vietnamese Noodle Shop and Whiskey & Water are set to open in the coming months.

1935 Heritage Walk, Milton. 678-587-5032, lagardeamerica.com/home-milton.

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
