LaGarde American Eatery opens in Milton for cajun cuisine and cocktails

Designed by Vivien Leigh Interiors, the LaGarde space features “graffiti–like vignettes, a tempting oyster display and an ‘everything goes’ atmosphere,” along with an outdoor seating area, according to a press release.

Dinner hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4-9 p.m. Sundays. Starting Jan. 14, brunch will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Credit: LaGarde American Eatery Credit: LaGarde American Eatery

Lagarde, Adams’ middle name, pays homage to his parents, who were born and raised in New Orleans. Moura and Adams also own G Pizzeria and il Giallo Osteria and Bar in Sandy Springs. Before they opened il Giallo, Adams was the longtime executive chef at now-shuttered Midtown restaurant Veni Vidi Vici and Moura was the general manager.

Lagarde joins several other food and beverage concepts at Crabapple Market including Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Kathleen’s Catch, Alumni Cooke Dough, Knuckies Hoagies, Peach Love and Pizza, The Nest Cafe, Six Bridges Brewing and Spiced Right Ribhouse. Dua Vietnamese Noodle Shop and Whiskey & Water are set to open in the coming months.

1935 Heritage Walk, Milton. 678-587-5032, lagardeamerica.com/home-milton.

