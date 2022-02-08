Construction restarted for $100 million mixed-use project in Roswell

Developers of Southern Post, the $100 million mixed-use project in Roswell, estimate the development to be fully complete by the end of 2023.
Tenants that plan to open at the site include Azotea Cantina Mexican restaurant, Silla Del Toro tapas restaurant, Belux Coffee Roasters and Da Vinci’s Donuts.
Construction crews restarted work at the former Roswell Plaza shopping center in January.
Southern Post, located near Roswell’s downtown Canton Street, is being developed by Virginia-based Armada Hoffler Properties. The project will have two buildings housing office and restaurant retail space. They will comprise a total of 95,000 square feet of open office space and 40,000 square feet of restaurant and retail. The project will also have 128 apartment units. (A five-story boutique hotel by developer Mattis Partners will be adjacent to the development.)
A parking garage is currently being constructed following demolition of the parking lot and other preliminary work, Jennifer Harris, vice president of development at Armada Hoffler, said.
Passersby had seen little activity at the Alpharetta Street site since the start of the pandemic. S.J. Collins Enterprises, which originally partnered with Armada Hoffler for the development, left the project last fall. That firm purchased the land for the project from the Roswell Downtown Development Authority in 2019 for $5 million. S.J. Collins and Armada Hoffler previously teamed up for the west Midtown development, The Interlock.
“...We were already partnering on The Interlock project and they introduced us to the Roswell project,” Harris said. ”Through all of the starts and stops S.J. Collins has moved onto other projects and we’ve stuck with the project 100%.”
The apartments are expected to be complete by summer 2023. The front office and retail is expected to be open by September 2023, and rear office and retail by November of that year, Harris said.
About the Author