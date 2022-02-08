Construction restarted for $100 million mixed-use project in Roswell

Passersby had seen little activity at the Alpharetta Street site since the start of the pandemic. S.J. Collins Enterprises, which originally partnered with Armada Hoffler for the development, left the project last fall. That firm purchased the land for the project from the Roswell Downtown Development Authority in 2019 for $5 million. S.J. Collins and Armada Hoffler previously teamed up for the west Midtown development, The Interlock.

“...We were already partnering on The Interlock project and they introduced us to the Roswell project,” Harris said. ”Through all of the starts and stops S.J. Collins has moved onto other projects and we’ve stuck with the project 100%.”

The apartments are expected to be complete by summer 2023. The front office and retail is expected to be open by September 2023, and rear office and retail by November of that year, Harris said.