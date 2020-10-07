Fayette’s Pinewood Studios changes name to Trilith Studios

The new moniker, which the company rolled out Wednesday morning, is part of the business’ plans to broaden its scope to go beyond movies and get into television and technology. That includes producing for streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon and getting behind international shows as England’s “Moon and Me.”

“The way consumers are consuming product, it created a situation where we have so much demand for the production of new content and so much demand for new talent, that we decided three years ago to expand our business from a pure facilities business to start investing in content companies and technologies companies,” Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith, said Monday.