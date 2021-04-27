Cocktail bar Little Spirit to debut walk-up window Sideshow for boozy shaved ice, hot dogs

Little Spirit owner Randy Pechin said he’s in talks with several local chefs for future collaborations.

In addition to increased food offerings, Sideshow will showcase specialty shaved ice cocktails. Led by Andie Osby, formerly a bartender at the Grey in Savannah, the craft shaved ice program will feature options like the Can’t Elope made with Anejo tequila, passion fruit liqueur, mango, cantaloupe and tajin spice, as well as the Banana Hammock, with dark rum, banana liqueur, amaro, pineapple, lime and vanilla. Other drink options will include non-alcoholic shaved ice, local beers and to-go cocktails.

Very limited seating is available outside of Little Spirit, though there are abundant outdoor seating options throughout the Inman Quarter development, including in the courtyard behind the bar.

Pechin said that while the hope is for Sideshow to continue through at least the end of the year, that will depend on customer demand. In the meantime, he said, he’s “excited to be able to provide an additional service to people coming through the area.”

In addition to Little Spirit, Inman Quarter is also home to food and beverage concepts including BeetleCat, Hampton and Hudson and MF Sushi. Little Spirit opened in the former Amer space in 2018.

