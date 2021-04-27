Cocktail bar Little Spirit to debut walk-up window Sideshow for boozy shaved ice, hot dogs

Inman Park cocktail bar Little Spirit will unveil walk-up window Sideshow this week to accommodate its growing to-go business and be able to serve more guests while the bar continues to operate at limited capacity.
Located to the left of Little Spirit’s main entrance at 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Sideshow will debut April 29 and will be open from 3:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
The window will serve a selection of locally-made Fripper’s hot dogs already on the menu at Little Spirit, as well as food pop-ups and collaborations with local chefs. To start, look for sliders made with barbacoa from Edgewood Mexican restaurant El Tesoro, served on toasted Hawaiian rolls with housemade jicama slaw, lime crema and crispy onions.
Sideshow will also sell caramel corn from chef Nick Walker, who also serves as the culinary director and executive chef at Cobb Galleria Centre.
Little Spirit owner Randy Pechin said he’s in talks with several local chefs for future collaborations.
In addition to increased food offerings, Sideshow will showcase specialty shaved ice cocktails. Led by Andie Osby, formerly a bartender at the Grey in Savannah, the craft shaved ice program will feature options like the Can’t Elope made with Anejo tequila, passion fruit liqueur, mango, cantaloupe and tajin spice, as well as the Banana Hammock, with dark rum, banana liqueur, amaro, pineapple, lime and vanilla. Other drink options will include non-alcoholic shaved ice, local beers and to-go cocktails.
Very limited seating is available outside of Little Spirit, though there are abundant outdoor seating options throughout the Inman Quarter development, including in the courtyard behind the bar.
Pechin said that while the hope is for Sideshow to continue through at least the end of the year, that will depend on customer demand. In the meantime, he said, he’s “excited to be able to provide an additional service to people coming through the area.”
In addition to Little Spirit, Inman Quarter is also home to food and beverage concepts including BeetleCat, Hampton and Hudson and MF Sushi. Little Spirit opened in the former Amer space in 2018.
