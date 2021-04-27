ajc logo
X

Cocktail bar Little Spirit to debut walk-up window Sideshow for boozy shaved ice, hot dogs

The Cream Peach, based on one of Little Spirit’s best-selling cocktails the King Peach, is made with bourbon, Aperol, lemon, mint, allspice dram, sugar and condensed milk, with Little Spirit's chili dog. / Photo courtesy of Little Spirit
The Cream Peach, based on one of Little Spirit’s best-selling cocktails the King Peach, is made with bourbon, Aperol, lemon, mint, allspice dram, sugar and condensed milk, with Little Spirit's chili dog. / Photo courtesy of Little Spirit

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inman Park cocktail bar Little Spirit will unveil walk-up window Sideshow this week to accommodate its growing to-go business and be able to serve more guests while the bar continues to operate at limited capacity.

Located to the left of Little Spirit’s main entrance at 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Sideshow will debut April 29 and will be open from 3:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

The window will serve a selection of locally-made Fripper’s hot dogs already on the menu at Little Spirit, as well as food pop-ups and collaborations with local chefs. To start, look for sliders made with barbacoa from Edgewood Mexican restaurant El Tesoro, served on toasted Hawaiian rolls with housemade jicama slaw, lime crema and crispy onions.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Sideshow will also sell caramel corn from chef Nick Walker, who also serves as the culinary director and executive chef at Cobb Galleria Centre.

The Can’t Elope shaved ice and Katsu hot dog from Sideshow. / Courtesy of Little Spirit
The Can’t Elope shaved ice and Katsu hot dog from Sideshow. / Courtesy of Little Spirit

Little Spirit owner Randy Pechin said he’s in talks with several local chefs for future collaborations.

In addition to increased food offerings, Sideshow will showcase specialty shaved ice cocktails. Led by Andie Osby, formerly a bartender at the Grey in Savannah, the craft shaved ice program will feature options like the Can’t Elope made with Anejo tequila, passion fruit liqueur, mango, cantaloupe and tajin spice, as well as the Banana Hammock, with dark rum, banana liqueur, amaro, pineapple, lime and vanilla. Other drink options will include non-alcoholic shaved ice, local beers and to-go cocktails.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Very limited seating is available outside of Little Spirit, though there are abundant outdoor seating options throughout the Inman Quarter development, including in the courtyard behind the bar.

Pechin said that while the hope is for Sideshow to continue through at least the end of the year, that will depend on customer demand. In the meantime, he said, he’s “excited to be able to provide an additional service to people coming through the area.”

In addition to Little Spirit, Inman Quarter is also home to food and beverage concepts including BeetleCat, Hampton and Hudson and MF Sushi. Little Spirit opened in the former Amer space in 2018.

ExploreA guide to Inman Park, Atlanta's first planned suburb

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top