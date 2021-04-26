SBA tells restaurants seeking COVID-19 relief funds: Get ready to file

The first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize awarding funds to small businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Following that, the SBA will distribute funds in the order in which applications are approved until the money is exhausted.

Although the first three weeks are earmarked for priority groups, applications from all eligible applicants will be accepted as soon as the program launches. The date has yet to be announced.

Besides restaurants and bars, eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include food trucks, caterers, bakeries, brewpubs and breweries, wineries and distilleries, among others. Applicants can include not only businesses operating prior to Jan. 1, 2019, but those that began operations on or between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, as well as businesses that have not yet opened but have incurred eligible expenses.

Compared to the PPP, the RRF offers more flexibility in how operators can use the money. Eligible expenses include payroll, employee benefits and paid sick leave; mortgage, rent and utilities; maintenance; outdoor seating construction; supplies, protective equipment and cleaning materials; food and beverage; operational expenses; and principal payments for business debt.

“The funds include an expansive list of eligible use, unlike the PPP,” Guzman said. “We want to deliver relief in a way that is usable to them.”

In taking what Guzman called a “customer-first approach,” the SBA has created multiple ways for businesses to apply. Not only will operators be able to apply online at restaurants.sba.gov, but also they can apply via phone at 844-279-8898 or through select point-of-sale service providers, including Square, Toast, Clover and NRC.

Guzman noted that the application review process, estimated at about 14 days, would take the same amount of time, regardless of the method used to submit an application. “There’s not a faster lane. We’re just trying to make it easier to apply,” she said.

The process also looks to better assist businesses whose owners do not speak English as a first language. “This is the first time any SBA application for funds of any kind has been offered in Spanish,” noted Guzman. In addition, the RRF Program Guide is available in 19 languages, and the administration offers phone support in numerous languages.

Despite efforts to serve all deserving businesses, Guzman noted that not every eligible restaurant would be awarded grant money for this first-come, first-served program. “We know that demand exceeds the $28.6 billion in funds that the bill has established. There won’t be funds for everyone.”

Her message to prospective business owners: “It’s important that you get ready. Review the application sample and get ready to apply.”

Details about the RRF can be found at sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund.

