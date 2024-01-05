Hacienda Bar & Grill to open in Snellville and more restaurant news from the week

Both eateries are adjacent to the recently opened common area “Grove” within the new town center and are the last two buildings to come for the nine-building project.

The Grove, which is being developed by real estate companies Casto and MidCity Real Estate Partners, is also set to be home to City Market, which will open in the coming months and will likely be home to a handful of food and beverage concepts. Also part of the Grove are Elizabeth H. Williams Branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library and Northside Medical Snellville.

*****

Indoor golf and entertainment concept Five Iron Golf, will open its 23rd location this month in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, at 675 W. Peachtree St. NW next to the Fox Theatre. The Atlanta location will feature 13 golf simulators as well as a full food and beverage menu in the 16,000-square-foot space.

The menu will feature a selection of pizzas, handhelds, and sliders, with highlights including 5i loaded pub chips (queso, BBQ pulled pork, white cheddar, pico, guacamole, pub chips), hot honey pepperoni pizza and butchers blend smashburger sliders (brisket, sirloin, chuck blend, shredded lettuce, sharp cheddar, pub sauce, potato roll). A full bar will offer golf-themed cocktails including the Transfusion (vodka, grape juice, ginger ale, lime juice, lime) and the John Daly (vodka, lemonade, iced tea, simple syrup, lemon).

Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Seattle.

*****

Takeout spot Hondo’s Fish and Chips will open at 455 North Ave. NE in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join another Hondos location in Lawrenceville.

*****

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip plans to open Michael Waltrip Taproom this year at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant will take over the space most recently occupied by Aliño Pizzeria, which closed in 2022.

*****

Sandy Springs African restaurant Nations Cafe is expanding with a new location in the Oaktree Plaza Shopping Center in Norcross, What Now Atlanta reports.

More food and beverage news

Pyng Ho closes in Decatur after 45 years

Marietta Proper wine bar opens on Marietta Square

Buttermilk Biscuit open in College Park

Hector Santiago to open La Metro at Ponce City Market

Nick’s Westside closes, Nick Leahy to open Vice Kitchen

Warm Waves Coffee opens second location in Suwanee

Chef Brian So to open Bom in Marietta

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.