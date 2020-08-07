Pizza Jeans officially opens at Ponce City Market

“To me, good pizza is simple: really good cheese, meat and vegetables on really good dough,” Wilkins said in a prepared statement. “We’re doing just that and pinning it as Atlanta-style pizza, showcasing well-executed dough with regionally sourced ingredients and local flavor.”

Pizza Jeans Seasonal Veggie Sub with mushrooms, pickled veggies, cucumber on sesame semonlina hoagie roll. Credit: Pizza Jeans Credit: Pizza Jeans

The beverage menu was developed by beverage manager Drew Gillespie, most recently of West Midtown spot Little Trouble, and includes beers on tap, lemon soda (with the option to add vodka to make it boozy) and wine specials. Around half of the wine selection is from woman-owned or -operated vineyards and those that employ sustainable farming practices to produce biodynamic, organic, vegan and unfiltered wines.

Pizza Jeans’ design features “blue hues, dark draperies, leather booths, items sourced from antique shops and bookstores, and a nine-seat bar which will eventually offer full-service dining,” according to a press release.

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Root Baking Co. will reopen in a new food stall adjacent to Pizza Jeans on Aug. 8 and offer an all-day, counter service menu with breads, pastries and brunch, featuring breakfast sandwiches, a new Grit Bowl, mimosas and brunch cocktail.

After ordering, customers can take their order to-go or eat it in the Ponce City Market Central Food Hall. Root Baking Co. bread and pastry pre-orders are available for pickup at Morningside Farmers Market on Saturdays. Their breads can also be found at six Whole Foods locations – Ponce, Midtown, West Paces, North Buckhead, Decatur and Brookhaven.

Wilkins and Lewis first opened Root Baking Co. in late 2018. In February, Wilkins, was named a semifinalist in the outstanding baker category of the James Beard Awards for the second year in a row.

Before officially taking over half of the Root Baking Co. space, Pizza Jeans operated as a pop-up, offering curbside pickup Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Wilkins told AJC food writer Wendell Brock earlier this year that he grew up around pizza, and had a job as a teenager working for a provisioner that supplied pizzerias and restaurants. “We delivered sauce, tomatoes, cheese to different pizzerias all over the state of New York, and New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” he said. “I just loved that job. … That was my favorite world to be in.”

Pizza Jeans is open for takeout and delivery from noon-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and Root Baking Co. is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-639-8046. https://www.rootbaking.com/

Scroll down to see the full opening menu for Pizza Jeans:

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.