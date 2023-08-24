Get all the Philly flavor with extra crunch at this local restaurant

There’s something about a crusty roll cradling tender cuts of steak mixed with gooey cheese that is so satisfying. That combination — perfectly balanced for maximum flavor — is hard to beat. But what if you could trim the size and add a crispy crunch?

At Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, they hand roll the ingredients of an already perfect cheesesteak into an egg roll wrapper and fry them until crisp. It’s like having the traditional long sandwich, only packed into a bite-size treat.

At its core is thinly sliced rib-eye, a cut known for juiciness and flavor. It gets a dusting of Big Dave’s all-purpose seasoning, then is sauteed to perfect caramelization, along with chopped onion. Three types of cheese are folded in: white American, provolone and a house-made version of Cheese Whiz. The cheese melts into the rib-eye, which is almost tender enough to reciprocate. And, you get to taste it all with the satisfying crunch of its wrapper. I don’t know if Philly would approve, but Atlanta does.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. Multiple locations, bigdavesway.com

