Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s “Que-osk” opening Oct. 3

By Bob Townsend
Sept 20, 2016
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s “Que-osk,” the standalone barbecue kiosk announced in March, will officially open its doors at Armour Yards campus on Oct. 3.

Located at 120 Ottley Drive, near the Fox Bros. catering commissary, The Que-osk will be open 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays serving up Fox Bros. Texas-style BBQ in a fast-casual counter service set-up.

The abbreviated, "Fox Bros. greatest hits" menu will include pulled pork and brisket by the half pound, BBQ sandwiches, including the signature Big Tex, and  Fox sides and desserts such as Frito Pie, Fox-A-Roni, and banana pudding.

Explore50 of our favorite metro Atlanta comfort foods

"We are excited to be working with the team from Third and Urban to bring the Armour Yards area to life,” says pitmaster Jonathan Fox. "When our catering facility was in planning we were not allowed to have a retail or walk up aspect to our plans, so the Third and Urban Team stepped in and thought of a solution.

"With a small almost food truck-like kitchen, we are going to start off with a basic limited menu of some of the popular items and grow from there. With a full blown smoke house next door, all meats will be fresh and of the highest quality, just like you would get at the Dekalb Ave location. We will start serving lunch Mondays through Fridays, then add on Saturdays, and eventually breakfast once we get our feet wet. We are looking forward to BBQ biscuits, kolaches and breakfast burritos and tacos!"

Fox Bros Que-osk Menu

  • Meat (1/2 lb with sliced bread and Pickle)

o   Pulled Pork

o   Brisket (chopped/sliced)

  • Sandwiches

o   Pulled Pork Sandwich

o   Brisket Sandwich (chopped/sliced)

o   Big Tex Sandwich

o   Chicken Salad Sandwich

o   Pimento Cheese Sandwich

  • Salads

o   BBQ Salad

  • w/ Pork
  • Beef
  • Chicken Salad

o   House Salad

  • Sides

o   Brisket Chili

o   Brunswick Stew

o   Fox-a-Roni

o   Chili-Mac

o   Mac & Cheese

o   Frito Pie

o   Slaw

o   Potato Salad

o   Chips

  • Desserts

o   Banana Pudding

o   Fried Apple Pies

o   Cookies

