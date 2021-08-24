Venture capital firm backs out of Stonecrest mall purchase

The company divested its assets in May 2020 as part of a reorganization and debt restructuring effort. As of June 30, the company had a $40,130 shareholder deficit, which matches the balance of an outstanding loan, according to the financial report.

In a March news release, Hallmark cited “positive cash flow” and low interest rates when it said it “intends to transform the mall and surrounding land.” The lofty vision included a sports and entertainment complex, space for an aquarium, a cosmetics superstore, an apartment complex and other projects.

The firm’s ambitious development ideas brought up comparisons to the Atlanta Sports City project, which failed in 2019. Lawsuits against the developers put an end to the project, which was pitched as a destination with dozens of sports fields, shops and restaurants.

Despite the sale falling through, some of Hallmark’s goals appear to have been accomplished. The aquarium company SeaQuest and the beauty company Lisa Young are opening large locations in the mall this summer.

The mall is currently owned by Urban Retail Properties, which is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management. Urban Retail, which has managed the mall since 2012, also leases and develops the property.

Jim Roberts, the senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Urban Retail, told the AJC the canceled sale will not affect the mall’s current plans.

“The owners of The Mall at Stonecrest have and continue to work with a number of groups to create the best financial future for the center,” Roberts said in an email. “... The canceled merger plan does not impact any existing or future plans of the center. Mall management will continue in its current format.”

— AJC enterprise reporter Andy Peters contributed to this article.