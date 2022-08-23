BreakingNews
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
ajc logo
X

Find comfort in this Buckhead dish

Scott Conant described his polenta cremosa at the Americano as an “elevated take on a mushroom gravy.” Courtesy of Haute Life

Combined ShapeCaption
Scott Conant described his polenta cremosa at the Americano as an “elevated take on a mushroom gravy.” Courtesy of Haute Life

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
51 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Polenta cremosa at the Americano

The Americano steakhouse in Buckhead is stunningly appointed, with a decadent menu by celebrity chef Scott Conant, but the dish that transfixed my tastebuds is time-honored comfort food.

Conant described his polenta cremosa as an “elevated take on a mushroom gravy,” but it is so much more. He uses coarse Italian cornmeal, for richer flavor and more bite. The creamy texture is achieved by cooking it for more than three hours, at a very low temperature, with heavy stirring.

When it arrives at the table, a fricassee of mushrooms with a hint of preserved truffle gets spooned over a smooth dune of polenta. You can taste the deglazing of the pan — the savory chicken stock reduction is pure umami. There is earthy heartiness in the mushrooms, combined with the toasty golden corn and velvety richness of the polenta, and a salty kick of Parmesan.

Conant joked that this dish “singlehandedly landed me dates back when I was single.” Perhaps it will work for you.

The Americano. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Class A blog: Top-10s in both divisions feature scattered upsets 1h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
44m ago
Possible election takeover in Fulton delayed until after midterms
13h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
4m ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
4m ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
20h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Classics: Canoe celebrates 27 years on the Chattahoochee River
28m ago
Tacos, cupcakes announced for Memorial Drive project and more restaurant news from the...
Poncey-Highland’s Fishmonger opening second location at Pratt Pullman District
Featured
Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, August 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
15h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Jake Odorizzi bounces back, Michael Harris homers in Braves’ win
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top