Atlanta opens first dog park on westside in Mozley Park

Atlanta opens first dog park on westside in Mozley Park.
Atlanta opens first dog park on westside in Mozley Park.

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council Member Cleta Winslow, Park Pride, and Friends of Mozley Park recently celebrated a ribbon cutting to open the first dog park on the Westside.

The new dog park occupies one acre at the southwest corner of Mozley Park, between Browning Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The large dog park area includes a newly installed agility climber while the small dog park has a tunnel. Both have access to water fountains for dogs and their humans.

Friends of Mozley Park received a $100, 000 Legacy Grant from Park Pride, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that engages communities to activate the power of parks, to fund creating the dog park in an underutilized area of the park.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
